The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate an early Sunday morning shooting at a Castleton Road party.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a large party in the 2200 block of Castleton Road where shots had been fired.

Officers found a large group of people and found evidence of a shooting.

Shortly after the call, officers learned that a gunshot victim was arriving at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax.

On Sunday, the victim was listed in critical condition, and police wouldn’t release any additional details on Monday.