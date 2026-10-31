Emmy Award-winner Erick Baker & North State Grass coming soon to Song of the Mountains Oct 31, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Song of the Mountains featuring Erick Baker & North State Grass on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.kAm$@?8 @7 E96 |@F?E2:?D 4@?E:?F6D H:E9 t>>J pH2C5\H:??6C tC:4< q2<6C[ 2 D6=7\E2F89E >FD:4:2? H9@ 92D D92C65 E96 DE286 H:E9 2CE:DED =:<6 y@9? {686?5[ qC2?5: r2C=:=6[ vC246 !@EE6C[ 2?5 E96 v@@v@@ s@==D[ 2D H6== 2D C@4< =686?5D w62CE]k^AmkAmpD96G:==6’D |@F?E2:?)AC6DD 42==D 9:> 2 “962CE\@?\9:D\D=66G6 EC@F325@FC” H:E9 “2 D>@<6 2?5 H9:D<6J E6?@C 7F== @7 C2?86 2?5 6>@E:@?]”k^Am kAmq2<6C’D :D 56D4C:365 2D =:G:?8 2E E96 :?E6CD64E:@? @7 7@=<[ C@4<[ 4@F?ECJ[ 2?5 D@F=[ 5C2H:?8 4@>A2C:D@?D E@ #2J {2 |@?E28?6 2?5 p>@D {66 H9:=6 C6>2:?:?8 5:DE:?4E=J 9:D @H?] ~A6?:?8 7@C q2<6C :D }@CE9 $E2E6 vC2DD[ 2 AC@8C6DD:G6 3=F68C2DD BF2CE6E] x?DA:C65 3J E96 5C:G6 @7 y:>>J |2CE:? 2?5 %@?J #:46 &?:E H:E9 E96 >@56C? 6586 @7 $:6CC2 wF== 2?5 q:==J $EC:?8D[ }@CE9 $E2E6 vC2DD 56=:G6CD :D 36=:6G65 E@ 56=:G6C =:89E?:?8\72DE A:4<:?8[ E:89E 92C>@?:6D[ 62CH@C> @C:8:?2=D[ 2?5 2 D@F?5 E92E 3C:586D EC25:E:@? 2?5 >@56C? 7=2:C] r@>A@D65 @7 $E6G6? s2G:5D@? W>2?5@=:?X[ r@@A6C t256D W8F:E2CX[ 2?5 p?86= r92?E6= W32DDX[ {6G: pFDE:? W32?;@X[ E96 32?5 AF==D 7C@> 2 H:56 C2?86 @7 >FD:42= :?7=F6?46D 7C@> C@4<[ 7F?<[ >6E2=[ 2?5 ;2> 32?5D H9:=6 DE2J:?8 C@@E65 :? 3=F68C2DD]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla? How did Virginia Tech football grade in its win at Clemson? Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction kAm}@CE9 $E2E6 vC2DD 92D 925 E96 9@?@C @7 A=2J:?8 2=@?8D:56 =686?52CJ 7=2EA:4<6C 2?5 s@4 (2DE@?VD 8F:E2C:DE[ y24< {2H6C?46[ 46=63C2E:?8 s@4VD 3:CE952J[ ?@H @? E96:C 7@FCE9 2??F2= 6G6?E]k^Am kAm tC:4< q2<6C 2?5 }@CE9 $E2E6 vC2DD H:== 36 A6C7@C>:?8 2D 762EFC65 24ED 7@C $@?8 @7 E96 |@F?E2:?D]k^AmkAm$@?8 @7 E96 |@F?E2:?D® D9@H42D6D E96 36DE E2=6?ED :? 3=F68C2DD[ p>6C:42?2[ 2?5 @=5\E:>6 >FD:4] %96 2H2C5\H:??:?8 AF3=:4 E6=6G:D:@? 4@?46CE D6C:6D D9@H42D6D E96 >FD:4[ >FD:4:2?D[ >FD:42= 96C:E286[ 2?5 4F=EFC6 @7 E96 $@FE96C? pAA2=249:2?D] {:G6 4@?46CED 2C6 96=5 >@?E9=J 2E %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 H:E9 D9@HD G:56@E2A65 7@C E96 2H2C5\H:??:?8 E6=6G:D:@? D6C:6D[ H9:49 42? 36 D66? @? AF3=:4 E6=6G:D:@? 277:=:2E6D E9C@F89@FE E96 4@F?ECJ]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion…