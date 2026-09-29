Blues blank Bearcats Sep 29, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VolleyballkAmkDEC@?8mq=F6D 3=2?< q62C42EDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmw2G6? rC23EC66 925 D:I 246D 2>@?8 96C `h D6CG:46 A@:?ED 2D E96 #:49=2?5D q=F6 %@C?25@ E@@< 2 ad\`d[ ad\a`[ ad\`h $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E G:4E@CJ @G6C ':C8:?:2 w:89]k^AmkAmpG6C: uF==6C’D `` 5:8D[ ?:?6 <:==D 2?5 D6G6? 2DD:DED H6C6 2=D@ G:E2=]k^AmkAmz2=2J29 qC:DE@= =65 'w$ H:E9 af 5:8D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville In its nearly eight years of operation, Wytheville’s Open Door Café has been visited by its share of politicians. However, none had donned dis… 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs $221+ million is the estimated cost of repairs and renovations needed at Smyth County’s schools over the next few years, according to a just c… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working…