Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Nov 10, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ $9:C=6J wF5D@? @? }@G] `c 2?5 y677 r2==292? @? }@G] a`]k^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ $>:EEJ 2?5 $96CC= (2=E6CD @? }@G] aa]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm~A6C2E:@? r9C:DE>2D r9:=5 D9@63@I6D 7@C 49:=5C6? 2C6 5F6 324< E@ E96 49FC49 3J $F?52J[ }@G] `d]k^Am kAm%96C6 H:== 36 2? p??:G6CD2CJ %62> >66E:?8 @? %F6D52J[ }@G] `f 2E c A]>]k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth voters convey their priorities Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Feeding Southwest Virginia names Gina Crumbliss as next president, CEO kAm%96 q@@< r=F3 H:== >66E @? %9FCD52J[ }@G] `h 2E c A]>] %96 3@@< 7@C }@G6>36C :D “u=@H6CD 7@C p=86C?@?” 3J s2?:6= z6J6D] %96C6 H:== 36 ?@ q@@< r=F3 >66E:?8 :? s646>36C]k^AmkAmyFDE:?[ !]y][ y2J56? 2?5 x 56=:G6C65 7@@5 7C@> |E !=62D2?E &]|]r] E@ p82A6 u@@5 !2?ECJ @? |@?52J 27E6C?@@?] (6 FD65 EH@ 42CD E@ >2<6 E9:D 56=:G6CJ] %92?<D E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 96=AD DFAA@CE E9:D AC@;64E 6249 >@?E9]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m!t#$~}p{$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 {:@?’D r=F3 {:DE6? &AP %C2:?:?8 H:== 36 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] @? $2EFC52J[ }@G] `c 7C@> `_ 2]>] – a A]>]k^Am kAm$J>A2E9J :D 6IE6?565 E@ E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D @7 (2?52 w2==]k^AmkAm(6 DE:== 92G6 E96 362C :? @FC ?6:893@C9@@5] x 24EF2==J D2H E96 362C >JD6=7 @? uC:52J 6G6?:?8 2D H6== 2D D@>6 @E96C ?6:893@CD]k^Am kAmr@?8C2EF=2E:@?D E@ y@6= w2D9 2D 96 H@? E96 6=64E:@? 7@C >2J@C 7@C E96 %@H? @7 (JE96G:==6 @? %F6D52J[ }@G] b]k^AmkAm#2496= 2?5 x H6C6 2>@?8 E9@D6 2EE6?5:?8 E96 72== 76DE:G2= 2E |E] |:E496== r9FC49 @? $2EFC52J >@C?:?8]k^AmkAm~? $F?52J[ }@G] `d 2E c A]>][ E96C6 H:== 36 2 '6E6C2?D s2J^%92?<D8:G:?8 r@?46CE 2E $E] y@9?’D tA:D4@A2= r9FC49] %96 4@?46CE :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4] $@>6 >6>36CD @7 @FC |E] !=62D2?E r9@:C H:== E2<6 A2CE :? E9:D 6G6?E]k^Am kAmxE D66>D =:<6 E96C6 :D 2 766= @7 72== :? E96 2:C E9:D H66<]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m #xss{tik^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm"i (9J 5:5 E96 72C>6C >2<6 E96 4@H 5@ ;F>A:?8 ;24<Dnk^AmkAmpi q642FD6 96 H2?E65 2 >:=<D92<6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m"&~%tik^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm“yFDE H96? H6 =62C? E@ E2<6 E9:?8D H:E9 2 8C2:? @7 D2=E[ E96 5@4E@C AFED FD @? 2 D2=E\7C66 5:6E]”k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mqxq{t 't#$tik^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“%CF6 9F>:=:EJ 2?5 762C @7 E96 {@C5 =625 E@ C:496D[ 9@?@C[ 2?5 =@?8 =:76]” !C@G6C3D aaic]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities It is a question almost any wannabe contender in MLB faces: Trade a core player nearing the back end of their club control years, or keep them… Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion A veteran familiar to many Smyth County residents will serve as the speaker for next Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Chilhowie.