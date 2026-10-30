Pulaski man facing multiple charges Oct 30, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Pulaski man is in custody following an extensive investigation by the Wytheville Police Department into offenses involving a minor.kAm~? ~4E] ab[ |2CG:? s@F8=2D r@I[ ca[ @7 !F=2D<: H2D E2<6? :?E@ 4FDE@5J 27E6C 36:?8 :?5:4E65 3J 2 (JE96 r@F?EJ vC2?5 yFCJ]k^AmkAmr@I 7246D D6G6? 76=@?J 4@F?ED @7 AC@A@D:?8 2 D6IF2= 24E E@ 2 >:?@C FD:?8 2 4@>>F?:42E:@?D DJDE6> 2?5 @?6 >:D56>62?@C 4@F?E @7 4@?EC:3FE:?8 E@ E96 56=:?BF6?4J @7 2 >:?@C]k^AmkAmr@I :D 4FCC6?E=J 36:?8 96=5 H:E9@FE 3@?5 2E E96 }6H #:G6C '2==6J #68:@?2= y2:=]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion…