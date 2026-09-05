Virginia State Police Federal Rap Back Program exceeds 55,000 enrollments in first year Sep 5, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One year into its implementation, the Virginia State Police Federal Rap Back Program now has 56,915 enrollments. kAm%96 AC@8C2>[ H9:49 H6?E =:G6 yF=J `[ a_ad[ AC@G:56D 4@?E:?F@FD[ C62=\E:>6 >@?:E@C:?8 @7 6?C@==65 :?5:G:5F2=D’ 4C:>:?2= 9:DE@CJ C64@C5D[ 6=:>:?2E:?8 E96 ?665 7@C A6C:@5:4 7:?86CAC:?E 324<8C@F?5 4964<D] $@ 72C[ E96 4@?E:?F@FD 4964<D 92G6 AC@G:565 aeh #2A q24< }@E:7:42E:@?D] #2A q24< H2D >2?52E65 3J E96 ':C8:?:2 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J 2?5 :D @A6? E@ D49@@= 5:G:D:@?D 2D H6== 2D @E96C 2FE9@C:K65 286?4:6D DF49 2D rC:>:?2= yFDE:46 p86?4:6D]k^AmkAm“#62=\E:>6 FA52E6D AC@G:56 @FC A2CE?6CD H:E9 4C:E:42= :?7@C>2E:@?[ H9:=6 2E E96 D2>6 E:>6[ ?@E 255:?8 E@ E96:C 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 3FC56?[” D2:5 r2AE2:? yF=:2 vF?56CD@?[ r@>>2?56C @7 E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46 rC:>:?2= yFDE:46 x?7@C>2E:@? s:G:D:@?] “xE 2==@HD 3@E9 '$! 2?5 A2CE?6C 286?4:6D E@ AC@E64E E96 GF=?6C23=6 3J AC@G:5:?8 4=62C :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E9@D6 E2D<65 H:E9 E96:C 42C6]”k^Am People are also reading… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Da'Shawn Martin's TD was a 'great moment' and now he's ready to help UVa develop its passing game Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Saltville council begins process to fill open seat US House passes funding bill to avert government shutdown kAm%96 6=:>:?2E:@? @7 E96 ?665 7@C A6C:@5:4 7:?86CAC:?E 324<8C@F?5 4964<D AC@G:56D 2 >@C6 4@DE\67764E:G6 D@=FE:@? 7@C 6?DFC:?8 D64FC:EJ 2?5 4@>A=:2?46]k^AmkAmrC:>:?2= ;FDE:46 286?4:6D >2J C68:DE6C DE277 >6>36CD 2E ?@ 4@DE] }@E:7:42E:@?D @7 2?J 4C:>:?2= 9:DE@CJ FA52E6D H:== 36 D6?E E@ E96 56D:8?2E65 4@?E24E @? E96 286?4J’D 244@F?E] p== @E96C 6=:8:3=6 286?4:6D H:== 4@>A=6E6 2? :?:E:2= 6?C@==>6?E E92E C6BF:C6D 2 >2?52E@CJ $E2E6 2?5 7656C2= 324<8C@F?5 4964< 4@DE:?8 Saf[ A=FD 2 S`a 7:CDE\J62C 6?C@==>6?E 766[ 7@C 2 E@E2= @7 Sbh] t249 DF3D6BF6?E J62C 4@DED S`a]k^Am kAmt?E:E:6D H:D9:?8 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 42? G:D:E E96 '$! H63D:E6 7@C @?3@2C5:?8 :?DECF4E:@?D 2?5 6=:8:3:=:EJ :?7@C>2E:@?]k^Am kAm%96 =2C86DE 286?4J 6?C@==65 D@ 72C :D E96 u2:C72I r@F?EJ !F3=:4 $49@@= $JDE6>[ E96 =2C86DE D49@@= DJDE6> :? E96 r@>>@?H62=E9]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir The body of a teenger was recovered from the Rivanna Reservoir Monday morning. Authorities say he had gone out fishing the day before and neve… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters An energy company headquartered in Virginia is spending more than $50,000 on a social media campaign to raise awareness about the work of volu…