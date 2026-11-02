Canes claim second win of season Nov 2, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Landon Absher hauls in a pass. Jim Talbert TJ Lawson hands off the football in the game with Marion. Jim Talbert Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Marion Scarlet Hurricanes snapped a 28-game losing streak on Oct. 23 with a win over Fort Chiswell. They now have a two-game winning streak.kAmtE92? wJ=E@? CFD965 7@C `ch J2C5D @? `h 42CC:6D 2?5 D4@C65 EH@ E@F495@H?D 2D |2C:@? C@==65 E@ 2 c`\`b $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E 7@@E32== H:? @G6C E96 #:49=2?5D q=F6 %@C?25@ @? %9FCD52J ?:89E 2E tC?:6 w:4<D $E25:F>]k^AmkAm|2C:@? Wa\f[ `\bX A@DE65 :ED 7:CDE $(s H:? D:?46 a_ab[ H9:49 :D 2=D@ E96 =2DE E:>6 E96 ‘r2?6D H@? 324<\E@\324< 4@?E6DED] k^AmkAm“$FA6C AC@F5 @7 @FC 8FJD 7@C 3F:=5:?8 @77 E96 H:? 7C@> =2DE H66<[” D2:5 |2C:@? 4@249 q:==J %6DE6C>2?] “(6 925 2 8C62E H66< @7 AC6A2C2E:@? 2?5 H6 6I64FE65 H6== E@?:89E]”k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to murder of Utah police chief's 17-year-old daughter Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86 James Franklin aims to get Virginia Tech freshmen out of 'redshirt mode' JMU football turns to veteran leadership after first loss of season Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development kAmwJ=E@? D4@C65 @? CF?D @7 e 2?5 ` J2C5D]k^AmkAm“tE92? 92D H@C<65 92C5 E9:D D62D@? 2?5 5@6D 6G6CJE9:?8 2D<65 @7 9:>[” %6DE6C>2? D2:5] “w6 A=2JD 92C5 2?5 :D 2 8C62E A=2J6C E@ 4@249]”k^AmkAmr@=6 u65@C49F< 2?5 r@=E6? y6DD66 2=D@ CFD965 7@C D4@C6D]k^AmkAmr@=3J s2G:D 2?5 qC2J5@? q@H>2? E9C6H E@F495@H? A2DD6D E@ 6249 @E96C 2D H6==]k^AmkAm|2C:@? 7:?:D965 H:E9 beb J2C5D @7 E@E2= @776?D6 2D @776?D:G6 =:?6>6? !6JE@? #2E4=:776[ $A6?46C $92776C[ qC6?E %@=36CE[ z@??6C (9:EE[ tE92? $286[ r@@A6C w2== 2?5 r2CE6C t586 – 2=@?8 H:E9 7F==324< r@=E@? u6C=2?5 – 3=@4<65 H6==]k^Am kAmu6C=2?5 2=D@ A=2J65 H6== @? 5676?D6]k^AmkAm“q:8 H:? 7@C @FC AC@8C2>[” %6DE6C>2? D2:5]k^AmkAm#:49=2?5D W`\g[ _\cX H2D =:>:E65 E@ `ah E@E2= J2C5D]k^AmkAm{2?5@? p3D96C D4@C65 3@E9 E@F495@H?D 7@C E96 q=F6 %@C?25@ 2D 96 42F89E D4@C:?8 DEC:<6D 7C@> %]y] {2HD@? 2?5 w2:56? |4r@H2?] qCJ2? w2J 925 `` E24<=6D :? E96 =@DD]k^AmkAmk6>m|2C:@? f a` f e—c`k^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m#:49=2?5D _ f _ e—`bk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m$4@C:?8 $F>>2CJk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m| – s2G:D ac A2DD 7C@> y6DD66 WwJ=E@? <:4<Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m| – wJ=E@? e CF? WwJ=E@? <:4<Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m# – p3D96C `d A2DD 7C@> {2HD@? W~?2E6 <:4<Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m| – wJ=E@? ` CF? WwJ=E@? <:4<Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m| – q@H>2? `d A2DD 7C@> y6DD66 WwJ=E@? <:4<Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m| – y6DD66 ` CF? WwJ=E@? <:4<Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m| – u65@C49F< h CF? W<:4< 3=@4<65Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m# – p3D96C `f A2DD 7C@> |4r@H2? W<:4< 72:=65Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m%62> $E2EDk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mu:CDE s@H?Di | `h[ # `aj #FD96D\*2C5Di | d`\ahf[ # ac\c`j !2DD:?8 *2C5Di | ee[ # ggj r@>A]\pEE]\x?E]i | c\h\_[ # ``\af\_j uF>3=6D\{@DEi | `\`[ # `\`j !6?2=E:6D\*2C5Di | `b\`bd[ # h\fhj !F?ED\pG6C286i | a\cg[ # e\ad]dk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use.