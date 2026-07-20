Goode runner-up at tourney Jul 20, 2026 Jul 20, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent George Wythe High School graduate David Goode finished as runner-up over the weekend at the East Tennessee Amateur tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course.kAmv@@56 925 C@F?5D @7 ef[ fa 2?5 f` 2?5 7:?:D965 EH@ D9@ED 369:?5 qC2?5@? (@C=6J @7 y@9?D@? r:EJ[ %6??6DD66] k^AmkAmw6 H:== A=2J 8@=7 E9:D 72== 7@C E96 #257@C5 &?:G6CD:EJ w:89=2?56CD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Thousands of people have ignored the signs cautioning drivers not to speed through the Interstate 81 work zone near Exit 45 in Marion. Beyond … Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope When Teresa Mabe started her recovery journey and along the way, times came when she didn’t know if she had the strength to continue. However,… Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing. Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Already an established massage therapy provider, a Marion business is expanding its services by adding an acupuncturist as well as new therapies. School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Monday evening, Dr. Brad Haga, Smyth County School superintendent, told the School Board that the loss of school-based health clinics at sever…