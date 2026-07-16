Top Story School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators SPorter Jul 16, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday evening, Dr. Brad Haga, Smyth County School superintendent, told the School Board that the loss of school-based health clinics at several of its schools was akin to a stomach punch.kAmw282 E@=5 E96 3@2C5 E92E 96 2?5 @E96C D49@@= =6256CD 92G6 366? E2=<:?8 H:E9 7656C2= =68:D=2E@CD[ :?4=F5:?8 #6A] |@C82? vC:77:E9 2?5 &]$] $6?2E@CD |2C< (2C?6C 2?5 %:> z2:?6[ 23@FE E96 D:EF2E:@?] (9:=6 E96 4@?G6CD2E:@?D 92G6 366? 8@@5[ w282 D2:5 96 5:5?’E <?@H :7 2?JE9:?8 4@F=5 36 492?865 3J D49@@=’D DE2CE @? pF8] ``]k^AmkAmp=D@ |@?52J[ $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 r@>>F?:EJ w62=E9 $JDE6>D 3C@<6 :ED D:=6?46 @? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. 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