Centerpiece Top Story Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies SPorter Jul 16, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Jamelyn Gillespie-Sparks and Jackie Bensinger are ready to serve clients at Healing Haven Massage Therapy in Marion. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Jamelyn Gillespie-Sparks is a licensed massage therapist and opened the business two years ago. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Jackie Bensinger has been provding acupuncture services around the country for more than 30 years. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Already an established massage therapy provider, a Marion business is expanding its services by adding an acupuncturist as well as new therapies.kAm~H?65 2?5 @A6C2E65 3J y2>6=J? v:==6DA:6\$A2C<D[ w62=:?8 w2G6? |2DD286 %96C2AJ >@G65 62C=:6C E9:D J62C E@ $@FE9 r96DE?FE $EC66E 2?5 :D C625J 7@C E96 8C@HE9]k^AmkAmp |2C:@? ?2E:G6[ v:==6DA:6\$A2C<D D2:5 D96 2=H2JD <?6H E92E D96 H2?E65 E@ 96=A @E96CD[ 3FE >2DD286 E96C2AJ H2D?’E @? 96C C252C] w@H6G6C[ 27E6C 62C?:?8 96C tI6C4:D6 $4:6?46 568C66 7C@> t>@CJ U2>Aj w6?CJ[ D96 A=2??65 E@ E2<6 2 82A J62C 367@C6 AFCDF:?8 8C25F2E6 DEF5:6D] $E:==[ D96 H2D?’E C625J E@ C6DE] “x’G6 2=H2JD ;FDE 366? 2 3FDJ A6CD@?[” D96 D2:5]k^Am kAmtIA=@C:?8 @E96C @AA@CEF?:E:6D[ D96 EC:65 >2DD286 E96C2AJ 2?5 C62==J =:<65 E96 AC24E:46] $96 H6?E @? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. 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