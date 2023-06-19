Elizabeth Brown Park is alive with art.
Wytheville’s annual Chautauqua Festival kicked off Saturday and continues through the weekend.
The yearly entertainment extravaganza features a host of free music, magic and merriment.
Thursday’s lineup includes crafts, Dillon Carmichael on stage and a spooky stories. On Saturday morning, runners will take to the streets for the annual 5K.
For a full schedule, check out the Wythe Arts Council website – wythe-arts.org.
Here are a few vignettes from Monday, including Magic by Chaz, Butterfly the Clown and Jim Lloyd’s young musicians.