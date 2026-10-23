Data center meeting set Oct 23, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Representatives from Fluidstack, the data center planned for Progress Park, will host an open house on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center.kAmsFC:?8 E96 @A6? 9@FD6 C6D:56?ED H:== 36 23=6 2D< BF6DE:@?D 2?5 =62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 AC@;64E :? 2? :?7@C>2= D6EE:?8]k^AmkAmu=F:5$E24< A=2?D @? 3F:=5:?8 2 hh\24C6 46?E6C 2E E96 A2C<[ FD:?8 2 4=@D65\=@@A 4@@=:?8 DJDE6>] r@>A2?J C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 92G6 6IA=2:?65 :? A2DE >66E:?8D E92E 52:=J H2E6C 4@?DF>AE:@? – 27E6C E96 DJDE6> :D 7:==65 – H:== 36 =:>:E65 E@ <:E496?D 2?5 32E9C@@>D FD65 3J 6>A=@J66D] %96 4@>A2?J D2JD E96 D2>6 H2E6C H:== 36 FD65 7@C J62CD]k^Am kAm%96 %6I2D\32D65 4@>A2?J 2=D@ 6IA=2:?65 E92E ?@:D6 =6G6=D H:== >66E 2== A2C< C6BF:C6>6?ED[ DE2J:?8 2E @C 36=@H ed 564:36=D 2E d__ 766E 7C@> E96 AC@A6CEJ =:?6] $:IEJ\7:G6 564:36=D :D D=:89E=J BF:6E6C E92? 2 G24FF> 4=62?6C @C 5:D9H2D96C[ 2?5 4=@D6 E@ 2 ?@C>2= 4@?G6CD2E:@? @C E96 D@F?5D @7 2? @77:46 3F:=5:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Was it her plane? Amelia Earhart expedition reveals what it found Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum LL Cool J finds a new place to ply his ‘NCIS’ skills Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award kAm~? :ED H63D:E6[ E96 4@>A2?J ?@E65 E92E :E H@F=5 362C 2== E96 6?6C8J 2?5 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 4@DED 7@C E96 46?E6C] xE A@:?E65 @FE E92E 6?DFC:?8 C6D:56?E:2= 3:==D H@?’E 36 :>A24E65 :D 6?7@C465 3J 2 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 r@CA@C2E:@? r@>>:DD:@? @C56C]k^Am kAm%96 H63D:E6 2=D@ D2JD E92E u=F:5DE24< 92D ?@E C646:G65 @C 2D<65 7@C =@42= AC@A6CEJ E2I :?46?E:G6D 2?5 H:== A2J 7F== =@42= E2I6D @? E96 AC@A6CEJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week.