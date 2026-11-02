Livestock producers can apply for vulture permits Nov 2, 2026 5 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia livestock producers can again apply for permits to shoot black vultures that threaten newborn animals, but farmers say the renewed program barely scratches the surface of a growing problem. kAm%96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6 2?5 r@?DF>6C $6CG:46D 92D k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]G524D]G:C8:?:2]8@G^AC6DD\C6=62D6D\ae`__f\G524D\C6?6HD\FD52\3=24<\GF=EFC6\56AC652E:@?\A6C>:E]D9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmC6?6H65 :ED 3=24< GF=EFC6 56AC652E:@? 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