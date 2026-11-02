Toy drive kicks off Thursday Nov 2, 2026 3 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Food City will once again host the annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive. This marks the 22nd year the retailer has hosted the memorial drive, which began in 2005.kAm“y@9?:2 H2D 6IEC6>6=J A2DD:@?2E6 23@FE 96=A:?8 49:=5C6? 2?5 u@@5 r:EJ :D AC@F5 E@ 36 A2CE @7 E96 2??F2= y@9?:2 q6CCJ %@J sC:G6[ H9:49 5@?2E6D E9@FD2?5D @7 E@JD E@ ?665J 49:=5C6? :? @FC 2C62 6249 J62C[” D2:5 $E6G6? r] $>:E9[ u@@5 r:EJ AC6D:56?E 2?5 49:67 6I64FE:G6 @77:46C]k^AmkAm%96 5C:G6 H:== <:4<\@77 }@G d 2?5 4@?E:?F6 E9C@F89 s64] b] $A64:2==J >2C<65 4@==64E:@? 4@?E2:?6CD H:== 36 =@42E65 2E 2C62 u@@5 r:EJ =@42E:@?D E9C@F89@FE E96 %C:\r:E:6D] %96 E@JD 2C6 D4965F=65 E@ 36 5:DEC:3FE65 @? |@?52J[ s64] f] !92C@29’D r2C r=F3 @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 92D 8C24:@FD=J G@=F?E66C65 E@ 2DD:DE H:E9 E96 E@J A:4<\FA 2?5 5:DEC:3FE:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to murder of Utah police chief's 17-year-old daughter Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86 James Franklin aims to get Virginia Tech freshmen out of 'redshirt mode' JMU football turns to veteran leadership after first loss of season Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development kAm%96 q6CCJ u2>:=J 92G6 D6=64E65 2 ?F>36C @7 =@42= 286?4:6D E@ C646:G6 E96 E@JD[ :?4=F5:?8 %C:\$E2E6 r9:=5C6?’D w@>6[ w:89=2?5D r@>>F?:EJ $6CG:46D – xss s6A2CE>6?E[ $276 !2DD286 (@>6?’D $96=E6C[ r@>>F?:EJ w6=A r6?E6C @7 }@CE962DE %6??6DD66[ rF>36C=2?5 |@F?E2:? r@>>F?:EJ $6CG:46D @7 r652C q=F77[ w~!t r6?E6C @7 vC66?6G:==6[ %6??6DD66[ =@42= D49@@=D :? ':C8:?:2 2?5 %6??6DD66 2?5 >2?J @E96CD]k^AmkAm“(6 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ E92?< @FC =@J2= 4FDE@>6CD 2?5 2DD@4:2E6D 7@C E96:C EC6>6?5@FD 86?6C@D:EJ 2?5 DFAA@CE @7 E96 E@J 5C:G6[ 2D H6== 2D @FC >65:2 A2CE?6C[ }6HD r92??6= ``[ (yw{\%'[” 255D $>:E9]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use.