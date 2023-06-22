A Wytheville woman got a suspended sentence and probation on Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to child abuse and drug charges.

As part of a plea agreement, 46-year-old Stacy Thompson Freeman, who had no prior criminal record, will be on supervised probation for two years, during which time she’ll waive her Fourth Amendment protections. Freeman was also ordered to cooperate with the Wythe County Department of Social Services.

According to the commonwealth, police found Xanax, oxycodone, Suboxone, fentanyl and suspected methamphetamine while executing two search warrants on Freeman’s residence, which she shared with her husband and child.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Terri Bowles said a box of fentanyl was found near the child’s gaming system. She also said the child tested positive for one illicit substance.

Freeman was convicted of two counts of child abuse and neglect and one misdemeanor count of drug possession. The commonwealth dropped two additional felony drug charges.

Stemming from the same searches, James Eric Freeman is awaiting trial on similar charges.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones said Stacy Freeman had cooperated with child protective services and regained custody of her child.

Felon convicted of burglary

On probation for similar crimes, a Wythe County woman admitted to burglarizing a local property in 2021.

Tonya Desiree Scott, 52, of Wytheville was sentenced to serve a year in jail with credit for time served while awaiting trial. She’ll be on supervised probation for two years, during which time she’ll waive her Fourth Amendment rights. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

According to a prosecutor, Scott and a co-defendant broke into a local property but were interrupted by police. Scott had stolen items in her pocket but returned them to police, the prosecutor said.

As part of plea deal, the commonwealth dropped additional charges of grand larceny and possessing stolen property with the intent to sell.

Given consideration for her testimony in the co-defendant’s case, Scott apologized to the court and victim before being sentenced.

In 2019, Scott pleaded guilty to burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and grand larceny. At the time, a prosecutor said Scott used information from a church prayer list to target an elderly woman who’d been admitted to a local nursing home.

Some of the stolen property was found in Scott’s residence and at local pawn shops.

N.C. resident admits to 3 felonies

Austin L. Sessoms, 31, of Stedman, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to April 15, 2022, charges of check forgery, uttering a forged check and attempting to obtain cash from a bank by false pretenses.

In a plea agreement with the commonwealth, Sessoms was sentenced to serve seven months in jail with credit for time served while awaiting trial. He’ll be on supervised probation for two years after his release, during which time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment protections.

Sex offender denied bond

Facing new criminal charges after police searched his motel room last month and reported finding drugs and paraphernalia, a Wythe County sex offender was denied bond again on Wednesday after appealing his case to Circuit Court.

Dixie Earl Russell Jr., 65, of Wytheville will stay in jail while awaiting trial on charges of possessing 10 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute and possessing more than 1 ounce of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Testifying at Wednesday’s bond hearing, Russell said he wanted out so he could take care of high blood pressure issues that were discovered in jail. He said he still had a place to stay at the Rodeway Inn where he was living when police searched his room. His sister also said he could stay with her for a few days if needed.

Russell’s attorney said Russell also wanted to be released so he could contest a civil asset forfeiture filed by the commonwealth.

Police reported finding more than $11,000 in cash in Russell’s room, which he said came from lottery winnings.

Citing Russell’s prior criminal record that included drug-related convictions, a judge denied Russell’s appeal and ordered him held without bond. Russell has an August preliminary hearing set in Wythe County General District Court.