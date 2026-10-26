Rebels edge Warriors Oct 26, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VolleyballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#636=D 6586 (2CC:@CDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|:2 ~H6?D 925 bb 2DD:DED 2?5 a` 5:8D 2D E96 !2EC:4< w6?CJ #636=D 4@>A=6E65 2? F?362E6? C68F=2C\D62D@? CF? E9C@F89 E96 w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E 3J @FE=2DE:?8 r9:=9@H:6 7@C 2 ad\`f[ ad\`c[ `a\ad[ ab\ad[ `d\`` G:4E@CJ]k^AmkAmtC:? $@FE9 DFAA=:65 `f <:==D[ H9:=6 p?5:6 q@@?6 W6:89E 3=@4<D[ D:I <:==DX[ z:?D=6J r@F?ED W`h 5:8D[ 6:89E <:==DX[ t>>2 w2CC:D Wab 5:8D[ ?:?6 3=@4<D[ 7:G6 246DX 2?5 pDAJ? w2C?6C W`h 5:8DX 96=A65 !w AC6G2:= 2D H6==]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes kAm#J=66 w:== 925 `f <:==D 2?5 6:89E 3=@4<D 7@C r9:=9@H:6[ H9:=6 z6?=6J w:== AC@G:565 c_ 2DD:DED 2?5 ?:?6 5:8D]k^AmkAmy@D=J? w6?56CD@? W6:89E <:==DX[ #:=J?? r@A6=2?5 W`d 5:8DX[ w2:=6J $9@CEE W`c 5:8DX 2?5 z:?D=6J $966ED W`c 5:8DX 2=D@ A=2J65 H6== 7@C E96 (2CC:@CD]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m!2?E96CD 3=2?< w@?2<6Ck^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmpF3C66 z68=6J 5:D965 @FE E96 `[___E9 2DD:DE @7 96C 42C66C 2D E96 }@CE9H@@5 !2?E96CD A@H6C65 A2DE w@?2<6C ad\`b[ ad\a`[ ad\`e w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E G:4E@CJ]k^Am kAmz68=6J 7:?:D965 H:E9 b` 2DD:DED[ 7:G6 5:8D 2?5 7@FC 246D]k^Am kAmr92??:?8 (2=5:6 W`` <:==DX[ t>>2 qFCC6DD W`h <:==D[ 7:G6 3=@4<D[ 7@FC 5:8DX[ !JA6C r92A>2? W`a 5:8D[ EH@ 246DX 2?5 q2:=66 }FEE6C W7:G6 <:==D[ 7:G6 5:8DX H6C6 2=D@ A:G@E2= E@ E96 H:? 7@C E96 !2?E96CD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif…