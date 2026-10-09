Somic expansion approved by town Oct 9, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Town officials on Sept. 28 approved a memorandum of understanding between the Crossroads Regional Industrial Facility Authority and Somic America.kAm%96 |~& DFAA@CED E96 6IA2?D:@? @7 $@>:4 p>6C:42 :? !C@8C6DD !2C<[ H9:49 H:== C6E2:? >@C6 E92? bc_ ;@3D 2?5 4@>6 H:E9 2 EH@\J62C :?G6DE>6?E @7 Saa]g >:==:@?]k^AmkAm$@>:4 H2D E96 7:CDE :?5FDEC:2= AC@;64E D64FC65 7@C !C@8C6DD !2C< :? a___] x? a__b[ E96 4@>A2?J F?56CH6?E 2 Sb` >:==:@? 6IA2?D:@?[ 2?5 :? a_`_[ >6C865 H:E9 2 724:=:EJ :? |2:?6[ 4C62E:?8 4@CA@C2E6 9625BF2CE6CD :? (JE96G:==6]k^Am kAmp DF3D:5:2CJ @7 $@>:4 xD9:<2H2[ $@>:4 p>6C:42 >2?F724EFC6CD 2FE@>@E:G6 DE66C:?8 2?5 DFDA6?D:@? A2CED 7@C %@J@E2[ $F32CF 2?5 {6IFD] k^Am People are also reading… Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Goodwill opening Tazewell store Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Virginia football blown out in nightmarish loss at Florida State Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Grants closing Richlands store Virginia Tech coach Young high on his 'great nucleus' of returning stars How does Virginia football move forward after another troubling loss? kAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ E@H? @77:4:2=D F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 2 3F586E 2>6?5>6?E E92E 25565 Sc_[___ E@ 4@G6C 4@DED @? t2DE |2:? $EC66E H@C<[ :?4=F5:?8 2? 255:E:@?2= 4C@DDH2=<]k^AmkAm%96 E@H? 2=D@ F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 255:?8 2 7F==\E:>6 H2E6C A=2?E @A6C2E@C A@D:E:@?[ E@ 36 25G6CE:D65 7@C E9:D >@?E9]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Sixty to 65 people gathered at Hungry Mother State Park late last month to tag and release Monarch butterflies. Many of them had never touched… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy.