G-men clobber Bulldogs Nov 2, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Garrett Palmer passed for 149 yards and a score, while rushing for 53 yards and another touchdown as the Graham G-Men cruised to a 44-13 Southwest District win over Tazewell.kAmv286 !2=>6C 25565 EH@ %s CF?D[ H9:=6 yJD:C (:==:2>D@? A=2J65 H6== @? 5676?D6]k^AmkAm%2K6H6== 8@E :ED E@F495@H?D 7C@> t==:D s2J @? 2 D4@C:?8 DEC:<6 7C@> #@33:6 v2==@H2J 2?5 2 %s CF? G:2 y246 (9:E6]k^AmkAmvC292> Wg\`X 92D H@? D6G6? DEC2:89E 2?5 E96 v\|6? 4=@D6 @FE E96 C68F=2C D62D@? ?6IE H66< 282:?DE #:49=2?5D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use.