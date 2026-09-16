Pet of the Week Odin is ready for the adventures ahead of him Sep 16, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Odin is a 2-year-old Shepherd mix who weighs in at around 60 pounds. Submitted photo Odin has plenty of life and adventures ahead of him. Submitted photo Odin is ready to be a best friend with four paws, Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meet Odin, Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week.kAm~5:? :D 2 92?5D@>6 a\J62C\@=5 $96A96C5 >:I H6:89:?8 :? 2E 2C@F?5 e_ A@F?5D[ 2?5 96’D C625J E@ 7:?5 2 72>:=J @7 9:D G6CJ @H?Pk^AmkAm%9:D DH66E 3@J :D =@@<:?8 7@C D@>6@?6 H9@ H:== 2AAC64:2E6 9:D $96A96C5\J 492C> 2?5 8:G6 9:> E96 E:>6[ A2E:6?46[ 2?5 =@G6 6G6CJ 8@@5 5@8 56D6CG6D] ~5:? 86ED 2=@?8 H6== H:E9 76>2=6 5@8D[ D@ 96 >2J 92G6 2 42?:?6 4@>A2?:@? H2:E:?8 7@C 9:> :? 9:D 92AA:=J\6G6C\27E6CPk^AmkAmpE ;FDE EH@ J62CD @=5[ ~5:? 92D A=6?EJ @7 =:76 2?5 25G6?EFC6D 29625 @7 9:>] (96E96C J@F’C6 =@@<:?8 7@C 2 =@J2= D:56<:4<[ 2 H2=<:?8 3F55J[ @C D:>A=J 2 36DE 7C:6?5 H:E9 7@FC A2HD[ ~5:? H@F=5 =@G6 E96 492?46 E@ =62A :?E@ J@FC 9@>6 2?5 J@FC 962CEPk^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown kAmx?E6C6DE65 :? 25@AE:?8 ~5:?n $F3>:E 2? 25@AE:@? 2AA=:42E:@? 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]D>JE92?:>2=C6D4F6]@C8QmHHH]D>JE92?:>2=C6D4F6]@C8k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Having heard good and bad about data centers, a citizen asked members of the Board of Supervisors if they would put their name and seat behind… David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Hello, I’m David Hoffmann. Like many of you, I’ve been thinking a lot about our country, our communities and how we find our way back to one another.