Chilhowie High's band continues to earn superior ratings Oct 31, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 The Mighty Warrior band competed in the Big Blue Classic Band Competition. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Oct. 24, the Chilhowie High School Mighty Warrior band traveled to Richlands to compete in the Big Blue Classic Band Competition.kAm%96 $@F?5 @7 E96 '2==6J 4@?E:?F65 62C?:?8 $FA6C:@C C2E:?8D 7@C E96 D62D@? H:E9 E96:C D9@H Q}@E p?@E96C qC:4<]Q x? 255:E:@? E@ E96:C DFA6C:@C C2E:?8[ E96J 62C?65 7:CDE A=246 :? >FD:4 2?5 5CF>\>2;@C[ 2?5 D64@?5 A=246 :? >2C49:?8[ 86?6C2= 67764E[ A6C4FDD:@?[ 4@=@C 8F2C5[ 2?5 D64@?5 :? E96:C 4=2DD] k^AmkAmpD E96 4@>A6E:E:@? D62D@? :D 4@>:?8 E@ 2? 6?5 2?5 4@?46CE D62D@? :D ;FDE 2C@F?5 E96 4@C?6C[ E96 32?5 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ 2D< E96 4@>>F?:EJ E@ 36 @? E96 =@@<@FE 7@C FA4@>:?8 7F?5C2:D6CD 2D E96J 4@?E:?F6 E@ 62C? 7F?5D E@ 96=A A2J 7@C ?6H F?:7@C>D 2?5 6BF:A>6?E] %96 32?5 D2:5 DFAA@CE :D 8C62E=J 2AAC64:2E65]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use.