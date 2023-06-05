The onetime chair of Bland County’s Democratic party is facing a felony charge after the former manager of Wytheville’s public library accused her of taking her truck without permission.

Elizabeth Ann Umbarger, 54, of Bland was arrested on May 18 on an unauthorized use of a vehicle warrant obtained by Anita Libby.

In her criminal complaint, Libby said she allowed Umbarger to use her Toyota Tundra beginning in June 2022.

Libby said Umbarger had been staying at her home through mid-January to help her declutter and pack up, and provide physical assistance after Libby’s surgery. She said she continued to let Umbarger use the truck because her vehicle wasn’t operable.

Although Libby paid Umbarger weekly, she claimed Umbarger told her she owed her $30,000.

Libby said she told Umbarger that the truck needed tags and an inspection, but she wouldn’t bring it back.

“After she came after me for plus $30,000 I told her to give me my keys and I’d drive her home,” Libby wrote in the complaint. “She refused and drove the truck off.”

Employed as a Mary Kay consultant, Umbarger has a criminal history that includes a 2008 assault charge, according to court documents.

Given a court-appointed attorney to represent her, she’s free on a $5,500 bond while awaiting her July 13 preliminary hearing in Wythe County General District Court.

Two injured in shooting

Police said no charges will be placed in a May 27 shooting that injured two people.

According to Wythe County Chief Deputy Anthony Cline, deputies went to Brower Lane at 10:46 a.m. on May 27 after getting a report that two people – Corey King and Carl Ingo – had been shot.

Cline said the two had been shooting guns earlier and were getting ready to clean a handgun. Corey King pulled the magazine out of the Sig Sauer P365 and pulled the trigger to release the slide to clean the weapon, police said. The firearm had one round in the chamber.

The round went through Corey King's hand and then into Carl Ingo’s stomach. They both were treated for their injuries.