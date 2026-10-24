Extension Answers Beware of warm days and cold nights Dr. Andy Overbay Columnist Oct 24, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you own livestock, finding a sick calf is likely one of your least favorite things. Unfortunately, this week’s weather is perfect for generating pneumonia among our farm animals.kAmyFDE 2D 9F>2?D 6?E6C E96 4@=5 2?5 7=F D62D@?[ 2?:>2=D 7246 D:>:=2C DEC6DD6D] %96 H2C>E9 766=D 8@@5 E@ FD[ 3FE @FC =:G6DE@4< 6IA6C:6?46 H:56 E6>A6C2EFC6 DH:?8D 5FC:?8 ?:89ED 36=@H 7C66K:?8 2?5 52JD :? E96 e_D 2?5 f_D] %96D6 E6>A6C2EFC6 DH:?8D =62G6 2?:>2=D H:E9 C65F465 C6D:DE2?46 E@ 5:D62D6D[ 6DA64:2==J C6DA:C2E@CJ 5:D62D6D]k^AmkAm}2E:G6 $>JE9 r@F?EJ C6D:56?E 2?5 tIE6?D:@? '6E6C:?2CJ $A64:2=:DE[ sC] y@9? rFCC:?[ 925 E9:D E@ D2J 23@FE C6DA:C2E@CJ 5:D62D6D :? 42EE=6] “%96 >@DE 4@>>@? 2?5 62C=:6DE C64@8?:K23=6 4=:?:42= D:8? @7 A?6F>@?:2 :D 56AC6DD:@?] r2=G6D 6I9:3:E:?8 56AC6DD:@? H:== 92G6 5C@@A:?8 62CD[ 2? 6IE6?565 9625[ 2 3@H65 324< 2?5^@C @7E6? :D@=2E6 E96>D6=G6D 7C@> @E96C 42EE=6] pD E96D6 42=G6D 86E AC@8C6DD:G6=J D:4<6C[ E96J H:== 8@ @77 7665 2?5 H:== 6I9:3:E 2? :?4C62D65 C6DA:C2E@CJ C2E6] x?4C62D65 =F?8 D@F?5D 42? 36 962C5 H:E9 E96 2:5 @7 2 DE6E9@D4@A6] p E96C>@>6E6C :D 2?@E96C FD67F= E@@= :? E96 5:28?@D:D @7 A?6F>@?:2] |@DE D:4< 42=G6D H:== 92G6 2 76G6C @7 `_c°\`_g°u] w@H6G6C[ E6>A6C2EFC6D 42? 36 72=D6=J 6=6G2E65 :? E96 27E6C?@@? 5F6 E@ :?4C62D65 @FED:56 E6>A6C2EFC6D] x? @C56C E@ @3E2:? E96 >@DE 244FC2E6 E6>A6C2EFC6 C625:?8 7@C 2? 2?:>2= E92E :D DFDA64E65 E@ 36 D:4<[ E96 42=7VD E6>A6C2EFC6 D9@F=5 36 E2<6? 367@C6 `_ 2]>]”k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday Was it her plane? Amelia Earhart expedition reveals what it found Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally Ezra Frech, Heath Ledger tribute flood ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with tears Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum kAm%C62E>6?E @7 A?6F>@?:2 =:<6 2?J @E96C 277=:4E:@? :D 36DE 5@?6 62C=J :? E96 DE286D @7 E96 5:D62D6] p?E:3:@E:4D 2C6 >@DE 4@>>@?=J FD65 2?5 C2?86 :? AC:46 36EH66? h_ 46?ED 2?5 S`c A6C 42=7 7@C 2 E9C66\52J EC62E>6?E] xE :D :>A@CE2?E E@ C6>6>36C E92E 2== 2?E:3:@E:4D 2C6 ?@E 4C62E65 6BF2==J 2?5 E96:C >@56 @7 24E:@? >2J 36 G6CJ 5:776C6?E 24C@DD 5CF8D] r@DE :D ?@E E96 36DE H2J E@ 56E6C>:?6 E96 67764E:G6?6DD @7 E96 5CF8] $EC2:?D 2?5 4@?5:E:@?D @? E96 :?5:G:5F2= 72C> 492?86 E96 >@DE 67764E:G6 EC62E>6?E 7C@> J62C E@ J62C D@ E96C6 H:== 36 D@>6 ?646DD2CJ EC:2= 2?5 6CC@C] xE :D 2=D@ 25G:D23=6 E@ 492?86 EC62E>6?ED FA 7C@> E:>6 E@ E:>6 E@ C65F46 E96 :?4:56?46 @7 5CF8\C6D:DE2?E DEC2:?D 2C:D:?8]k^Am kAm%92E D2:5[ :E :D ?6G6C 2 8@@5 :562 E@ 4@?4@4E 5CF8 “4@4<E2:=D” 7@C 2?:>2=D — >:I:?8 5:776C6?E 2?E:3:@E:4D E@ >2<6 DFC6 J@F 92G6 E96 “C:89E 3F==6E :? E96 8F?]” $@>6 2?E:3:@E:4D 42? 25G6CD6=J C624E H96? >:I65[ 5:>:?:D9:?8 @C 6G6? 56DEC@J:?8 E96 2?E:>:4C@3:2= 24E:@? @7 E96 24E:G6 :?8C65:6?ED] !6?:4:==:? 2?5 %6EC24J4=:?6 2C6 8@@5 6I2>A=6D @7 2? F?7C:6?5=J >:I] (96? 4@>3:?65 E96J 42?46= 6249 @E96C @FE =62G:?8 E96 2?:>2= 6DD6?E:2==J F?EC62E65] pD 2=H2JD[ :E :D 36DE E@ :?;64E 2?:>2=D :? E96 FAA6C ?64< 2C62 E@ 2G@:5 :?;64E:@? D:E6 =6D:@?D 2?5 C65F465 >62E E6?56C?6DD]k^Am kAm~7 4@FCD6[ E96 36DE H2J E@ 4@>32E A?6F>@?:2 :D E@ E2<6 DE6AD E@ AC6G6?E :E 2D >F49 2D A@DD:3=6] (9:=6 2?:>2=D 42? DE2?5 2 8C62E 562= @7 4@=5 H62E96C[ H:?5 2?5 C2:? =@H6C E96:C 23:=:EJ E@ 562= H:E9 =@H6C E6>A6C2EFC6D] z66A:?8 42=G6D 5CJ 2?5 2D 4=62? 2D A@DD:3=6 ?@E @?=J C65F46D A?6F>@?:2 42D6D[ :E 96=AD 7665 677:4:6?4J 2D H6==] v6?6C2==J DA62<:?8[ H96? x D66 42EE=6 H:E9 >F5 E@ E96:C <?66D[ x 255 `_T E@ E96:C 6?6C8J ?665D] %C62E:?8 2?:>2=D H:E9 2AAC@AC:2E6 G244:?6D 2?5 AC@G:5:?8 E96> H:E9 2 32=2?465 C2E:@? 2C6?’E 4962A[ 3FE 2== E@@ @7E6? E96 >@C3:5:EJ 2DD@4:2E65 H:E9 A?6F>@?:2 :D >@C6 4@DE=J]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m&A4@>:?8 tG6?EDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}@G] b\\'"p $2=6]k^Am kAm}@G] e\\s625=:?6 E@ 4@?D:8? 42=G6D E@ s646>36C '"p $2=6]k^AmkAm}@G] h U2>Aj ``\\'"p %2<6\&A]k^Am kAm}@G]`e \\!C:G2E6 !6DE:4:56 {:46?D6 #646CE:7:42E:@?[ b__ v@C5@?52=6 #@25[ pE<:?D[ e A]>]k^Am kAm}@G] `g\\!C:G2E6 !6DE:4:56 {:46?D6 #646CE:7:42E:@?[ ~77:46[ g 2]>]k^Am Dr. Andy Overbay is the agriculture and natural resources extension agent for Smyth County. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week.