Words to the Wise The God of the Ark Pastor Cliff Bowman Bastian Church of God Sep 14, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1 Samuel 4:1–11kAm%96C6 H2D 2 D25 E:>6 :? E96 9:DE@CJ @7 v@5’D A6@A=6[ xDC26=[ H96? E96J 2DDF>65 E92E A@DD6DD:?8 E96 2C< @7 v@5 H@F=5 D@>69@H D2G6 E96> 7C@> E96:C 6?6>J[ E96 !9:=:DE:?6D[ :7 E96J 42CC:65 :E :?E@ 32EE=6] xE 5:5 ?@E H@C<] v@5’D A6@A=6 H6C6 D@F?5=J 56762E65[ 2?5 EH@ @7 E96:C =625:?8 AC:6DED H6C6 <:==65]k^AmkAm$@[ H92E 92AA6?65n x 36=:6G6 E96 2?DH6C :D D:>A=6i E96J 925 E96 2C< @7 v@5[ 3FE E96J 5:5 ?@E 92G6 E96 v@5 @7 E96 2C<]k^AmkAm%96 2C< H2D 2 DJ>3@= E92E A@:?E65 A6@A=6 E@ v@5] xE E2F89E E96> E92E w6 :D 2 v@5 @7 >6C4J[ AC@E64E:@?[ AC@G:D:@?[ 2?5 D2=G2E:@?] w:D AFCA@D6 H2D 7@C E96> E@ D66 E96 2C< 2?5 36 C6>:?565 @7 E96 @?6 ECF6 v@5 369:?5 :E] w6 H2?E65 E96> E@ <?@H[ =@G6[ 2?5 D6CG6 w:>]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program How to watch Virginia football's Week 2 tilt vs. Norfolk State Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Hokies post-practice report: DQ Smith expected to contribute on defense this weekend Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown Wythe County hospital grows family and obstetric care kAmqFE E92E H2D ?@E 9@H E96J H6C6 =:G:?8] %96J H6C6 =:G:?8 :? D:?] %96:C AC:6DED H6C6 5@:?8 C6AC696?D:3=6 E9:?8D 2E E96 G6CJ A=246 H96C6 H@CD9:A6CD 3C@F89E E96:C D24C:7:46D] x?DE625 @7 EFC?:?8 E@ v@5 :? C6A6?E2?46 2?5 72:E9[ E96 A6@A=6 EC62E65 E96 2C< =:<6 2 >28:4 E2=:D>2? E92E >:89E 3C:?8 E96> =F4< :? 32EE=6]k^AmkAmv@5 H:== ?6G6C 2==@H w:>D6=7 E@ 36 EC62E65 E92E H2J] w6 H:== ?6G6C 2==@H 2 DJ>3@= >62?E E@ 5C2H FD E@ w:> E@ 364@>6 >@C6 :>A@CE2?E E92? w6 :D] (6 2C6 42==65 E@ <?@H w:>]k^AmkAm%96 49FC49 8:G6D FD 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ <?@H[ H@CD9:A[ 2?5 D6CG6 v@5[ 3FE H6 5@ ?@E H@CD9:A E96 49FC49] (96? H6 EC62E C6=:8:@FD DJ>3@=D 2D 8@@5\=F4< 492C>D—A=246D E@ 8@ @C E9:?8D E@ 42CCJ @?=J H96? EC@F3=6 4@>6D—H6 >:DD E96:C AFCA@D6] %CF6 G:4E@CJ 5@6D ?@E 4@>6 7C@> A@DD6DD:?8 2 DJ>3@=j :E 4@>6D 7C@> <?@H:?8 2?5 D6CG:?8 E96 =:G:?8 v@5 E@ H9@> E96 DJ>3@= A@:?ED]k^Am kAmx7 *@F pC6 }@E 2 r9C:DE:2?k^AmkF=mk=:mp5>:E E92E J@F 2C6 2 D:??6C]k^=:mk=:mq6=:6G6 E92E y6DFD 5:65 7@C J@FC D:?D 2?5 C@D6 282:? 7C@> E96 5625]k^=:mk=:mr@?76DD J@FC D:?D E@ v@5[ 2D< w:> E@ 7@C8:G6 J@F[ 2?5 4@>>:E J@FC =:76 E@ 7@==@H:?8 w:>]k^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Hello, I’m David Hoffmann. Like many of you, I’ve been thinking a lot about our country, our communities and how we find our way back to one another. Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Having heard good and bad about data centers, a citizen asked members of the Board of Supervisors if they would put their name and seat behind…