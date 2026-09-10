Bland, Wythe schools receive security funding Sep 10, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bland County Elementary and High schools netted close to a quarter-million dollars in security funding for the 2026-27 school year.kAm%96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 t5F42E:@? 2??@F?465 E92E q=2?5 D49@@=D H6C6 2>@?8 E96 H:??6CD @7 E96 $49@@= $64FC:EJ tBF:A>6?E vC2?E AC@8C2>]k^AmkAmq=2?5 r@F?EJ C646:G65 Sa_c[___ :? 8C2?E 7F?5:?8]k^AmkAmx? (JE96 r@F?EJ[ y24<D@? |6>@C:2= t=6>6?E2CJ 2?5 $A665H6== t=6>6?E2CJ D49@@=D C646:G65 S`_d[hgg :? D64FC:EJ >@?6J]k^Am kAm~776C65 2??F2==J D:?46 a_`b[ E96 8C2?E AC@8C2> AC@G:56D ':C8:?:2 =@42=:E:6D H:E9 4C:E:42= 7F?5D E@ AFC492D6 D49@@= D64FC:EJ 6BF:A>6?E[ 2?5 FA52E6 3F:=5:?8D E@ :?4=F56 D64FC:EJ G6DE:3F=6D 2?5 @E96C 762EFC6D]k^Am People are also reading… Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole VMI football team excited to play Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together How to watch Virginia Tech football against VMI Who has the edge at each position in Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI? James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI kAm“$49@@= D64FC:EJ :D 2=H2JD E@A @7 >:?5 7@C 6G6CJ DFA6C:?E6?56?E[ AC:?4:A2= 2?5 A2C6?E 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9[ 2?5 =2DE H66< 56>@?DEC2E65 E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 D64FC6 3F:=5:?8D] (6’C6 A=62D65 E@ AC@G:56 E96> H:E9 E96 C6D@FC46D E96J ?665 E@ <66A E96:C DE277 2?5 DEF56?ED D276[” D2:5 y6??2 r@?H2J[ $E2E6 $FA6C:?E6?56?E @7 !F3=:4 x?DECF4E:@?] “%96D6 8C2?ED C6AC6D6?E 2 D92C65 :?G6DE>6?E :? ':C8:?:2’D D49@@=D]”k^Am kAm“tG6CJ DEF56?E 56D6CG6D E@ =62C? :? 2 D49@@= H96C6 E96J 766= D276[ DFAA@CE65 2?5 C625J E@ DF44665[” D2:5 $64C6E2CJ @7 t5F42E:@?[ sC] y6776CJ $>:E9] “%96D6 :?G6DE>6?ED 8:G6 @FC =@42= D49@@= 5:G:D:@?D E96 C6D@FC46D E@ DEC6?8E96? D49@@= D64FC:EJ 32D65 @? E96 ?665D @7 E96:C :?5:G:5F2= 4@>>F?:E:6D] (6 2C6 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 A2CE?6CD9:A @7 D49@@= =6256CD 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 H9@ H@C< 6G6CJ 52J E@ 4C62E6 D276 2?5 H6=4@>:?8 6?G:C@?>6?ED 7@C ':C8:?:2’D DEF56?ED 2?5 65F42E@CD]”k^Am kAm$:?46 a_`b[ E96 8C2?E >@?6J 92D AC@G:565 D49@@=D H:E9 S`ae >:==:@? :? :?G6DE>6?ED] %9:D J62C[ E96 8C2?ED E@E2=65 S`a >:==:@?]k^Am kAmt=:8:3=6 D49@@= 5:G:D:@?D 4@F=5 DF3>:E 2AA=:42E:@?D 7@C E96 a_ae\a_af D49@@= J62C 36EH66? yF=J `[ a_ae[ 2?5 pF8FDE `[ a_ae] $49@@= 5:G:D:@?D H6C6 6=:8:3=6 E@ C646:G6 FA E@ Sad_[___[ 2?5 2H2C565 D49@@=D >FDE C6>2:? @A6? 7@C 2E =62DE 7:G6 >@C6 J62CD]k^AmkAm%96 's~t C646:G65 2AA=:42E:@?D 7C@> D6G6? C68:@?2= 46?E6CD[ E96 ':C8:?:2 $49@@= @7 E96 s627 2?5 q=:?5[ 2?5 ff_ D49@@=D 7C@> `ac @7 ':C8:?:2’D `ba 5:G:D:@?D] vC2?E 2AA=:42E:@?D H6C6 C6G:6H65 2?5 2H2C565 @? 2 4@>A6E:E:G6 32D:D E@ bhh BF2=:7J:?8 D49@@=D 7C@> h` D49@@= 5:G:D:@?D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Tailgating fans expressed excitement about James Franklin. Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever VMI's 70-point margin of defeat eclipsed a 67-0 loss to Cincinnati in 1953. Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers The guardian angel of this region’s cemeteries: That’s how Anna Leigh DeBord described Charlie Barnette to a group gathered in Marion’s oldest…