Pioneers edge Marion Sep 14, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Will Jessee passed for 217 yards and Layne Jessee rushed for 108 yards as the Lebanon Pioneers earned an 18-12 Southwest District football win over Marion for their first victory of the 2026 season.kAm(:== y6DD66 E9C6H 2 E@F495@H? A2DD E@ {:2> $A6?46C[ H9:=6 qC26=:? w6DD C6EFC?65 2 7F>3=6 7@C 2 D4@C6 2?5 {2J?6 y6DD66 925 2 %s CF? 2D {632?@? W`\aX 3F:=E 2? `g\_ 92=7E:>6 =625]k^AmkAm|2C:@? W_\bX 8@E @? E96 3@2C5 :? E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C H:E9 BF2CE6C324< r@=E6? y6DD66 =625:?8 2 A2:C @7 D4@C:?8 5C:G6D]k^Am kAmw@H6G6C[ {632?@? 96=5 @77 E96 $42C=6E wFCC:42?6D 5@H? E96 DEC6E49]k^AmkAm“xE H2D 2 E@F89 7@@E32== 82>6[” D2:5 {632?@? 4@249 wF?E6C }@CC:D] “(96? H6 ?66565 E@ 6I64FE6 2?5 CF? E96 4=@4< @FE[ H6 5:5] %9@D6 2C6 E96 E9:?8D E92E 8@E FD 362E E96 AC6G:@FD EH@ H66<D 3J ?@E 6I64FE:?8 =2E6 :? E96 82>6] (6 5:5 2 8C62E ;@3 @7 7:?:D9:?8 :? E96 D64@?5 92=7]”k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program How to watch Virginia football's Week 2 tilt vs. Norfolk State Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Hokies post-practice report: DQ Smith expected to contribute on defense this weekend Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown Wythe County hospital grows family and obstetric care kAm|2C:@? DF776C65 :ED acE9 DEC2:89E =@DD[ 3FE E96C6 92D 366? :>AC@G6>6?E 3J E96 ‘r2?6D]k^AmkAm“(6 32EE=65 7@C 7@FC BF2CE6CD[” D2:5 |2C:@? 4@249 q:==J %6DE6C>2?] “(6 925 EH@ EFC?@G6CD 62C=J :? E96 82>6 2?5 3=6H 2 4@G6C286 @? E96 7:CDE A=2J65 E92E =65 E@ D4@C6D @7 E96>] &D ?@E 2==@H:?8 2 D64@?5 92=7 D4@C6 H2D 8C62E] q2EE=:?8 324< 7C@> E9C66 D4@C6D 5@H? E@ 92G6 2 492?46 :? E96 6?5 H2D EC6>6?5@FD 7@C FD] !C@F5 @7 @FC 677@CE]”k^Am kAmk6>m|2C:@? _ _ `a _—`ak^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m{632?@? e `a _ _—`gk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m$4@C:?8 $F>>2CJk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m{ – $A6?46C bf A2DD 7C@> (] y6DD66 W4@?G6CD:@? 72:=65Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m{ – w6DD bc 7F>3=6 C6EFC? W4@?G6CD:@? 72:=65Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m{ – {] y6DD66 a CF? W4@?G6CD:@? 72:=65Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m| – q@H>2? c A2DD 7C@> r] y6DD66 W<:4< 72:=65Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m| – r] y6DD66 a CF? WCF? 72:=65Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m%62> $E2EDk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mu:CDE s@H?Di | ``[ { `ej #FD96D\*2C5Di | b_\`be[ { ae\`bdj !2DD:?8 *2C5Di | bg[ { a`fj r@>A]\pEE]\x?E]i | d\`d\a[ { `d\bc\`j uF>3=6D\{@DEi | a\`[ { `\`j !6?2=E:6D\*2C5Di | c\ad[ { g\hbj !F?ED\pG6C286i | c\bh]a[ { b\af]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Hello, I’m David Hoffmann. Like many of you, I’ve been thinking a lot about our country, our communities and how we find our way back to one another. Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Having heard good and bad about data centers, a citizen asked members of the Board of Supervisors if they would put their name and seat behind…