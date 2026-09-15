Two facing drug-related charges after traffic stop Sep 15, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Bridgeman Pauley Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deputies on Sept. 12 stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima for a traffic violation.kAmt?E6C E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46’D zh 56AFEJ z2C>2[ H9@ 2=6CE65 7@C 5CF8D 36:?8 AC6D6?E :? E96 42C[ H9:49 H2D @A6C2E65 3J #@36CE (2=E6C qC:586>2?]k^AmkAmp7E6C 2 D62C49 @7 E96 G69:4=6[ qC:586>2? 2?5 2 A2DD6?86C[ |2C4 s6G:? !2F=6J[ H6C6 E2<6? E@ E96 }6H #:G6C #68:@?2= y2:=[ 6249 724:?8 EH@ 5CF8 492C86D]k^AmkAmp DF3D6BF6?E D62C49 @7 E96 42C EFC?65 FA Sb[c`g[ ef]g 8C2>D @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6[ `__ 76?E2?J= A:==D[ gb 8C2>D @7 76?E2?J= A@H56C[ {$s 2?5 4@42:?6]k^Am kAmqC:586>2?[ E96 5C:G6C[ H2D 492C865 H:E9 A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 $4965F=6 x @C xx 5CF8 2?5 A@DD6DD:@? H:E9 :?E6?E E@ >2?F724EFC6 2 $4965F=6 x @C xx 5CF8] w6 92D 2 962C:?8 D6E 7@C }@G] e]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors How to watch Virginia football's Week 2 tilt vs. Norfolk State Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Virginia Tech football rolls to win over Old Dominion Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season Hokies post-practice report: DQ Smith expected to contribute on defense this weekend Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers Wythe County hospital grows family and obstetric care Wythe County Community Hospital welcomes Farrah Vaughn to cardiology team kAm!2F=6J[ E@@[ H2D 492C865 H:E9 A@DD6DD:@? 2?5 A@DD6DD:@? H:E9 :?E6?E[ 2?5 92D 2 }@G] e 962C:?8 D4965F=65] !2F=6J H2D 2=D@ H2?E65 :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ @? 2 492C86 @7 3C62<:?8 2 4@?5:E:@? @7 9:D AC6EC:2= C6=62D6 @? 2 u63CF2CJ 5CF8\C6=2E65 4@FCE 42D6]k^AmkAm%96 (JE96 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 D6:K65 E96 }:DD2? p=E:>2]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Hello, I’m David Hoffmann. Like many of you, I’ve been thinking a lot about our country, our communities and how we find our way back to one another. Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Having heard good and bad about data centers, a citizen asked members of the Board of Supervisors if they would put their name and seat behind…