FEMA launches new option to buy National Flood Insurance Program coverage Oct 24, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It is now easier for Virginia residents to prepare for the devastating financial consequences of flooding.kAm%9:D H66< ut|p =2F?4965 2 ?6H E@@= E@ AFC492D6 2 }2E:@?2= u=@@5 x?DFC2?46 !C@8C2> A@=:4J 4@>A=6E6=J @?=:?6 E9C@F89 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^u=@@5D>2CE]8@GQmu=@@5D>2CE]8@Gk^2m] %96 E@@= :D 2446DD:3=6 ?2E:@?H:56[ H:E9 E96 @?=:?6 AFC492D6 @AE:@? 2G2:=23=6 E@ 2?J@?6 =:G:?8 :? @?6 @7 E96 2=>@DE aa[f__ A2CE:4:A2E:?8 }ux! 4@>>F?:E:6D]k^AmkAm“x’G6 D66? 7:CDE92?5 9@H 7=@@5H2E6CD 56G2DE2E6 p>6C:42? 4@>>F?:E:6D[” D2:5 ut|p p5>:?:DEC2E@C r2>6C@? w2>:=E@?] “(6 2C6 >2<:?8 :E 62D:6C 7@C A6@A=6 E@ C65F46 E96:C 7:?2?4:2= C:D< 2?5 AC@E64E H92E E96J’G6 DA6?E E96:C =:G6D 3F:=5:?8] (:E9 E9:D ?6H 5:8:E2= E@@=[ J@F 42? 86E 2 BF@E6 2?5 3FJ 2 7=@@5 :?DFC2?46 A@=:4J :? 2 >2EE6C @7 >:?FE6D] %9:D :??@G2E:@? 56>@?DEC2E6D 9@H ut|p :D H@C<:?8 E@ 4FE 3FC62F4C24J 2?5 56=:G6C C6DF=ED E@ E96 p>6C:42? A6@A=6]”k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday Was it her plane? Amelia Earhart expedition reveals what it found Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Somic expansion approved by town Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally kAm%9C@F89 E96 }2E:@?2= u=@@5 x?DFC2?46 !C@8C2>UCDBF@jD ?6H D6=7\D6CG:46 5:8:E2= AFC492D6 @AE:@?[ ut|p :D C65F4:?8 32CC:6CD 2?5 >2<:?8 7=@@5 :?DFC2?46 >@C6 2446DD:3=6 E@ A6@A=6 ?2E:@?H:56] x?5:G:5F2=D 42? 86E 2 BF@E6 @? k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^u=@@5D>2CE]8@GQmu=@@5D>2CE]8@Gk^2m 27E6C AC@G:5:?8 32D:4 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 3F:=5:?8] (:E9 E96 BF@E6[ A6@A=6 H:== 92G6 E96 @AE:@? E@ AFC492D6 2 A@=:4J @?=:?6 @C E9C@F89 2? :?DFC2?46 286?E] %9@D6 H9@ 49@@D6 E@ AFC492D6 @?=:?6 42? 5@ D@ @? k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^u=@@5D>2CE]8@GQmu=@@5D>2CE]8@Gk^2m :? ;FDE 2 76H >:?FE6D] %9@D6 H9@ 49@@D6 E@ AFC492D6 E9C@F89 2 =@42= @C ?2E:@?2= 42CC:6C 42? D92C6 E96 BF@E6 56E2:=D H:E9 2? :?DFC2?46 286?E[ @C k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^u=@@5D>2CE]8@GQmu=@@5D>2CE]8@Gk^2m H:== @776C E96 4@?E24E :?7@C>2E:@? @7 E9C66 =:46?D65 DE2E6 :?DFC2?46 286?ED]k^Am kAm%96 ?6H D6=7\D6CG:46 E@@= :D 4@?D:DE6?E H:E9 E96 :?DFC2?46 :?5FDECJ’D D9:7E E@H2C5 5:8:E2= 6?8286>6?E 2?5 2:>D E@ >2<6 :E 62D:6C 7@C >@C6 p>6C:42?D E@ 2446DD 7=@@5 4@G6C286]k^Am kAmu=@@5D 2C6 E96 >@DE 4@>>@? 2?5 4@DE=:6DE ?2EFC2= 5:D2DE6C :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D] u=@@5 :?DFC2?46 AC@G:56D 7:?2?4:2= AC@E64E:@? 282:?DE E96 F?6IA64E65 E@ 96=A p>6C:42?D 36 36EE6C AC6A2C65[ D6=7\DF77:4:6?E 2?5 4@?7:56?E :? E96:C 23:=:EJ E@ D2768F2C5 E96:C 7FEFC6]k^AmkAm%@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE 7=@@5 :?DFC2?46[ 86E 2 BF@E6 2?5 AFC492D6 2 A@=:4J[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]7=@@5D>2CE]8@G^A@=:4J\BF@E6QmHHH]7=@@5D>2CE]8@G^A@=:4J\BF@E6k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week.