Radford handles Floyd challenge Nov 2, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buffaloes cut 20-3 deficit down to three points with 3:24 to play, but the Bobcats ran out the remaining clock to grab the win and regain the top seed in Region 2C with a 20-17 victory.kAm!6JE@? s@33:?D 4@>A=6E65 h\@7\`d A2DD6D 7@C `f_ J2C5D 2?5 E9C66 E@F495@H?D 7@C #257@C5 Wf\aX 2?5 C2? `b E:>6D 7@C df J2C5D] %C6?E@? r2CE6C 925 2== E9C66 D4@C:?8 C646AE:@?D 2?5 7:?:D965 H:E9 E9C66 42E496D 7@C `aa J2C5D 2=@?8 H:E9 ef CFD9:?8 J2C5D @? E9C66 42CC:6D] k^AmkAm}@29 &?56CH@@5 E9C6H 2 E@F495@H? A2DD E@ yy wF77 2?5 7:?:D965 `f\@7\af 7@C `cc J2C5D 7@C u=@J5 r@F?EJ We\bX 2=@?8 H:E9 2 CFD9:?8 D4@C6] y24< {6#@J C2? 7@C dd J2C5D @? 6:89E 42CC:6D 2?5 wF77 6?565 H:E9 D:I C646AE:@?D 7@C eb J2C5D]k^Am kAm%96 qF772=@6D 2C6 2E v=6?G2C ?6IE H66<]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use.