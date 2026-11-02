A Standing Ovation for the Big Blue Classic Nov 2, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 5 The Big Blue Classic Marching Band Competition was held on Oct. 24 at Ernie Hicks Stadium, with thousands of spectators watching 26 high school and college marching bands. Submitted photos Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Oct. 24, Ernie Hicks Stadium became the stage for something truly extraordinary. kAm%96 q:8 q=F6 r=2DD:4 |2C49:?8 q2?5 r@>A6E:E:@? 3C@F89E E@86E96C ae 9:89 D49@@= 2?5 4@==68:2E6 >2C49:?8 32?5D 2?5 E9@FD2?5D @7 DA64E2E@CD 7@C 2 DA64E24F=2C 46=63C2E:@? @7 >FD:4[ 2CE:DECJ[ 5:D4:A=:?6[ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ AC:56] xE H2D 72C >@C6 E92? 2 4@>A6E:E:@?j :E H2D 2 A@H6C7F= C6>:?56C @7 E96 C6>2C<23=6 E9:?8D E92E 92AA6? 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