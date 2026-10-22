Tazewell hosts Southwest District meet Oct 22, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross county athletes from the Southwest District met at Cavitts Creek Park for a district meet.kAmq~*$k^AmkAm%62> $4@C6Dk^AmkAm{632?@? ae[ ':C8:?:2 w:89 da[ %2K6H6== eg[ $@FE96C? v2A ffk^AmkAmx?5:G:5F2= #6DF=EDk^AmkAm`] {:2> !C2EE W':C8:?:2 w:89X[ `fibh]cgj a] t==:@EE qC665:?8 W{632?@?X[ `fidf]ahj b] %:>@E96 #68:? W':C8:?:2 w:89X[ `giba]abj c] pJ3CF> w2>>@?5 W{632?@?X[ `gic_j d] pD96C %2J=@C W{632?@?X[ `hi`b]cej e] $6E9 }F?=6J W%2K6H6==X[ `hi`f]haj f] y24< v2C=2?5 W{632?@?X[ `hi`g]cdj g] r=2JE@? qC@H? W{632?@?X[ `hib`]`ej h] tE92? q2<6C W%2K6H6==X[ `hibb]caj `_] tE92? s66= W$@FE96C? v2AX[ `hidg]d_j ``] {2?5@? {:EEC6== W{632?@?X[ `hidg]dhj `a] s2? r@C6== W%2K6H6==X[ a_i``]b_j `b] zJ=6C {6DE6C W$@FE96C? v2AX[ a_i`a]`ej `c] y@D9 s6qFD< W':C8:?:2 w:89X[ a_iae]`bj `d] q6?E=6J y24<D@? W$@FE96C? v2AX[ a_ibb]ee]k^Am People are also reading… Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump’s ‘new era of animal welfare’ excludes almost all farm animals Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope LL Cool J finds a new place to ply his ‘NCIS’ skills Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner Was it her plane? Amelia Earhart expedition reveals what it found kAmvx#{$k^AmkAm%2K6H6== b_[ $@FE96C? v2A cc[ ':C8:?:2 w:89 chk^AmkAmx?5:G:5F2= #6DF=EDk^AmkAm`] z2E6=J? (@=7@C5 W$@FE96C? v2AX[ a`ibc]ffj a] r92C=66 uC6?49 W%2K6H6==X[ aaic`]haj b] y2=J? ~D3@C?6 W{632?@?X[ aaidd]`dj c] (2C?6C !J@EE W%2K6H6==X[ abi``]bfj d] r2C@=:?6 w2CA6C W':C8:?:2 w:89X[ abibh]bej e] |2?5: #68:? W':C8:?:2 w:89X[ abide]dgj f] t>:=J q2<6C W%2K6H6==X[ aciaa]`hj g] +@6J (@@5D\p35F==29 W%2K6H6==X[ acibb]gfj h] (:==@H (62G6C W|2C:@?X[ acid_]caj `_] z6==J #2E=:77 W$@FE96C? v2AX[ acide]dhj ``] w2C>@?J |4r@J W':C8:?:2 w:89X[ adiad]edj `a] ':6C@?:<2 $:=:D9496?<@ W$@FE96C? v2AX[ adibf]bfj `b] pG2 (2C5 W$@FE96C? v2AX[ adich]gaj `c] #2J=6? v6C92C5 W%2K6H6==X[ adidg]a`j `d] t=:K2G6E2 $2<2=J W%2K6H6==X[ afi_e]cf]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week.