Zoning meeting set for Monday Oct 23, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Residents and officials will be talking zoning in the coming week.kAm~? |@?52J[ ~4E] ae[ 2E e A]>][ !=2??:?8 r@>>:DD:@? >6>36CD H:== 9@DE 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 @? K@?:?8 2E E96 v6@C86 (JE96 w:89 $49@@= 2F5:E@C:F>]k^AmkAm%96 52E2 46?E6C :DDF6 E9C6H 2 HC:?<=6 :? E96 K@?:?8 A=2? 62C=:6C E9:D >@?E9[ 2D E96 A2CE?6CD9:A A=2??:?8 E@ 3F:=5 2 46?E6C @? =2?5 ?62C E96 !F=2D<: r@F?EJ =:?6 C6BF6DE65 2 492?86 :? E96 >2AD[ 92G:?8 E96 =2?5 :? BF6DE:@? 36 566>65 :?5FDEC:2= :?DE625 @7 28C:4F=EFC2=]k^AmkAms6AFEJ r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C |2EE w2?<:?D D2:5 E96 @H?6CD C6BF6DE65 2 492?86 E@ C67=64E E96 4@>:?8 FD6 @7 E96 =2?5] %96 AC@A6CEJ[ @77:4:2=D D2:5[ 92D 2AAC@G65 A=2? 2AAC@G2= 3J E96 DE2E6 s6A2CE>6?E @7 t?G:C@?>6?E2= "F2=:EJ[ 2?5 :ED D65:>6?E 4@?EC@= A=2? :D F?56C C6G:6H 3J E96 4@F?EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Was it her plane? Amelia Earhart expedition reveals what it found Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum LL Cool J finds a new place to ply his ‘NCIS’ skills Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award kAmq@2C5 >6>36CD 32=<65 2E >2<:?8 E96 492?86 E@ E96 >2A[ A@:?E:?8 @FE E92E E96 AF3=:4 962C:?8 H2D D6E 32D65 @? E96 >2AD D9@H:?8 E96 AC@A6CEJ 2D 28C:4F=EFC2=]k^AmkAmw2?<:?D ?@E65 E92E 492?86D 2?5 65:ED 2C6 36:?8 >256 E@ E96 >2A 2D 6CC@CD 2C6 7@F?5j 9@H6G6C[ DFA6CG:D@CD ?:I65 E92E A2CE:4F=2C 65:E 7C@> 36:?8 >256] r@F?EJ =6256CD 5:5[ E9@F89[ 2AAC@G:?8 2 C6BF6DE 7@C =2?5 @H?65 3J vU2>Ajv {:G6DE@4< E@ 36 C64=2DD:7:65 2D :?5FDEC:2= :?DE625 @7 28C:4F=EFC6[ ?@E:?8 E92E E96 A2C46=D 25;@:? @E96C :?5FDEC:2= AC@A6CEJ[ A2CE:4F=2C=J !C@8C6DD !2C<]k^Am kAm#6D:56?ED 42? D:8? FA @?=:?6 E@ DA62< 2E E96 >66E:?8 @C DF3>:E 4@>>6?ED @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]HJE964@]@C8^K@?:?8QmHHH]HJE964@]@C8^K@?:?8k^2m] !C6\>66E:?8 D:8?FAD H:== 36 E2<:?8 F?E:= ?@@? @? |@?52J] pE E96 >66E:?8[ C6D:56?ED 42? 368:? D:8?:?8 FA E@ DA62< 2E dib_ A]>]k^Am kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@? H:== >2<6 :ED C64@>>6?52E:@? E@ E96 q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD 2E :ED }@G] a >66E:?8]k^AmkAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ E96 4@F?EJ 2AAC@G65 D6==:?8 FD65 6BF:A>6?E[ :?4=F5:?8 C25:@D 2?5 C6A62E6CD[ E@ q=2?5 r@F?EJ 7@C Sh_[___]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week.