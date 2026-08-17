Upcoming programs at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library Aug 17, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 20-Scrabble at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on Thursday, August 20th at 1:30 pm. Enjoy a challenging and fun game of Scrabble with other word enthusiasts.kAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE aa\ $2EFC52J |@G:6 |2E:?66i #62C (:?5@H 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? pF8FDE aakDFAm?5k^DFAm 2E `aib_ A>]k^DEC@?8m %96 962E @7 DF>>6C :D FA@? FD] ~A6? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide An 83-year-old woman is the subject of a homicide investigation following the death of a 94-year-old at an assisted living facility in Fishersville. Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Hunter Trivette believes in pursuing excellence, but, as he’s matured, his idea of what that means has changed. Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds A Smyth County educator took part in a ceremonial check presentation to recognize the $914 million the Virginia Lottery has raised for Virgini… Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety The stretch of U.S. 11 that goes by Chilhowie High and Middle schools carries about 6,500 vehicles a day. Each school day, more than 100 stude…