Top Story Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines SPorter Aug 15, 2026 Aug 15, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion pediatrician joined with the Virginia Department of Health in affirming their commitment to vaccines as a vital tool to protect the health of children, their families, and communities.kAm%96 C6DA@?D6 42>6 %F6D52J 27E6C !C6D:56?E s@?2=5 %CF>A :DDF65 2? tI64FE:G6 ~C56C =:>:E:?8 E96 ?F>36C @7 C64@>>6?565 49:=59@@5 G244:?6D]k^AmkAmx? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6[ E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 w62=E9 W'swX D2:5 E92E E96 !C6D:56?E:2= tI64FE:G6 ~C56C 5@6D ?@E 492?86 G244:?6 C64@>>6?52E:@?D @C D49@@= :>>F?:K2E:@? C6BF:C6>6?ED :? ':C8:?:2]k^Am kAm'sw 4@?E:?F6D E@ C64@>>6?5 E92E 49:=5C6? 2C6 G244:?2E65 :? 244@C52?46 H:E9 E96 p>6C:42? p4256>J @7 !65:2EC:4D Wpp!X a_ae r9:=5 2?5 p5@=6D46?E x>>F?:K2E:@? $4965F=6] 'sw 6IA64ED E92E 962=E942C6 AC@G:56CD H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ C6=J @? 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Farmers' Almanac forecast by region Graham, Cooley to be celebrated at Second Friday ArtWalk Chilhowie High grad among winners of statewide Women's STEAM-H Essay Contest Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker kAm“':C8:?:2’D 72>:=:6D D9@F=5 36 23=6 E@ ECFDE E92E @FC G244:?6 C64@>>6?52E:@?D 2C6 8C@F?565 :? E96 36DE 2G2:=23=6 D4:6?46 2?5 7@4FD65 @? AC@E64E:?8 E96 962=E9 2?5 H6==\36:?8 @7 E96:C 49:=5C6?[” D2:5 $E2E6 w62=E9 r@>>:DD:@?6C sC] r2>6C@? (633 :? E96 C6=62D6] “%96 6G:56?46 DFAA@CE:?8 E96 pp! :>>F?:K2E:@? D4965F=6 :D 6IE6?D:G6[ 2?5 H6 C6>2:? 4@?7:56?E E92E 7@==@H:?8 :E :D @?6 @7 E96 36DE H2JD E@ AC@E64E 49:=5C6? 7C@> D6C:@FD[ AC6G6?E23=6 5:D62D6D] 'sw H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ 7@==@H E96 6G:56?46[ H@C< H:E9 ECFDE65 4=:?:42= A2CE?6CD[ 2?5 6?DFC6 72>:=:6D 92G6 2446DD E@ E96 G244:?6D 2?5 C6=:23=6 :?7@C>2E:@? E96J ?665]”k^Am kAmp=D@ :? 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Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement More than 12 years after the McMullin Bridge was closed, construction began Monday on its replacement. Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds A Smyth County educator took part in a ceremonial check presentation to recognize the $914 million the Virginia Lottery has raised for Virgini… 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide An 83-year-old woman is the subject of a homicide investigation following the death of a 94-year-old at an assisted living facility in Fishersville. Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Hunter Trivette believes in pursuing excellence, but, as he’s matured, his idea of what that means has changed. Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support Marion’s Lincoln Theatre is facing challenges that could impact its viability. Those challenges include facility needs, revenue loss, and econ… Watch Now: Related Video Republican Senator Says Trump's Vaccine Order Is 'Wrong On So Many Levels' Massachusetts Advocate Fasts for 15 Days to Protest Food Stamp Cuts Massachusetts Advocate Fasts for 15 Days to Protest Food Stamp Cuts Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Ukraine unleashes hundreds of drones across Russia Italy: Four Renaissance artworks stolen from Messina museum in Sicily Italy: Four Renaissance artworks stolen from Messina museum in Sicily