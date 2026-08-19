Two new teachers hired Staff reports Aug 19, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With school back in session, Superintendent Dr. Jessica Cromer updated Supervisors on the goings on with the school system on Aug. 11.kAm%92?<D E@ 2? 2>6?5>6?E E@ E96 7:D42= J62C a_af 3F586E E96 D49@@= DJDE6> H2D 23=6 E@ H@C< @? C65F4:?8 4=2DD D:K6D 3J 255:?8 2 E62496C 2E (:==:D 2?5 u=@J5 t=6>6?E2CJ D49@@=D] rC@>6C 6IA=2:?65 E92E (:==:D[ :? A2CE:4F=2C[ 92D 2 =2C86 D64@?5\8C256 4@9@CE 4@>:?8 E9C@F89]k^AmkAm%96 EH@ ?6H E62496CD 2C6 2>@?8 ab E92E DE2CE65 E9:D J62C :? u=@J5 r@F?EJ D49@@=D]k^Am kAm%96 DFA6C:?E6?56?E 2=D@ ?@E65 E92E E96 DJDE6> AFE >@C6 >@?6J :?E@ 962=E9 :?DFC2?46[ 92G:?8 E@ 23D@C3 2 bg A6C46?E 4@DE :?4C62D6] %96 D49@@=D H6C6 23=6 E@ 7:?5 255:E:@?2= 7F?5:?8 E@ @77D6E D@>6 @7 E96 4@DED E@ 6>A=@J66Dj 9@H6G6C[ D96 D2:5[ E96 DJDE6> :D =@@<:?8 2E H2JD E@ 492?86 E96 A=2? J62C[ H9:49 CF?D E9C@F89 ~4E@36C[ E@ 36EE6C 2=:8? 3F586E:?8 E:>6=:?6D]k^Am People are also reading… A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Chilhowie High grad among winners of statewide Women's STEAM-H Essay Contest Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville', dies at 36 Families of JMU students killed in crash collect $2 million in settlements Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? Farmers' Almanac forecast by region Verizon to phase out copper landline phone service kAm%96 D49@@=D 2=D@ @77:4:2==J 25@AE65 3J E96 3J=2HD 7@C }6H #:G6C '2==6J v@G6C?@C’D $49@@= 7@C pCED 2?5 wF>2?:E:6D :? 4@?;F?4E:@? H:E9 #257@C5 &?:G6CD:EJ] %H@ u=@J5 DEF56?ED 2C6 E2<:?8 A2CE :? E96 8@G6C?@C’D D49@@= AC@8C2> E9:D J62C]k^Am kAmrC@>6C 2=D@ ?@E65 E92E r2C66C r@??64E65 {62C?:?8 :?:E:2E:G6 AC@8C6DD:?8 E@ A92D6 EH@ H:E9 6IA2?565 AC@8C2>>:?8 7@C 42C66C A=2??:?8 2?5 >6?E@CD9:A]k^AmkAmp C:33@? 4FEE:?8 7@C E96 D49@@=\32D65 962=E9 4=:?:4 :? A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 %C:\pC62 r@>>F?:EJ w62=E9 :D D6E 7@C uC:52J[ pF8] a`[ 2E c A]>] 2E E96 2??6I 3F:=5:?8 2E u=@J5 t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A dozen years after closure, construction begins on McMullin Bridge's replacement More than 12 years after the McMullin Bridge was closed, construction began Monday on its replacement. Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds A Smyth County educator took part in a ceremonial check presentation to recognize the $914 million the Virginia Lottery has raised for Virgini… Marion's Lincoln Theatre appeals to community for support Marion’s Lincoln Theatre is facing challenges that could impact its viability. Those challenges include facility needs, revenue loss, and econ… Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Hunter Trivette believes in pursuing excellence, but, as he’s matured, his idea of what that means has changed. Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety The stretch of U.S. 11 that goes by Chilhowie High and Middle schools carries about 6,500 vehicles a day. Each school day, more than 100 stude…