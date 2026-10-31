Church Notes Church Notes SPorter Oct 31, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRUNK OR TREAT. Chilhowie Christian Church will host a Halloween trunk or treat event on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.kAmkDEC@?8msx'x}t #t$%~#p%x~} ~u %wt w~|tk^DEC@?8m] %96 }665 7@C s:G:?6 #6DE@C2E:@? @7 E96 w@>6 H:== E2<6 A=246 2E E96 (JE96G:==6 $sp r9FC49[ `e__ r92A>2? #@25] ~? uC:52J[ }@G] e[ 7C@> eib_\g A]>][ E96 AC@8C2> H:== 7@4FD @? %96 w@>6\r9FC49 r@??64E:@?[ 2?5 @? $2EFC52J[ }@G] f[ 2E `` 2]>][ :E H:== 7@4FD @? %96 }665 7@C s:G:?6 #6DE@C2E:@? @7 E96 w@>6[ 2?5 7C@> aib_\c A]>][ E96C6 H:== 36 >6? 2?5 H@>6?UCDBF@jD 3C62<@FE D6DD:@?D H:E9 2 DECF4EFC65 49:=5C6?VD AC@8C2> AC@G:565 5FC:?8 E96D6 EH@ D6DD:@?D] uC@> cib_\e A]>][ E96 AC@8C2> H:== 6IA=@C6 w@H E@ w2G6 2 w62G6? @? t2CE9] p A=2?E\32D65 92JDE24< A@E=F4< H:== 7@==@H E96 `` 2]>] D6CG:46] %96D6 D6DD:@?D 2C6 7C66] %96 DA62<6C 7@C E96 AC@8C2>D H:== 36 tG2?86=:DE s@? qF55]U?3DAj p== 2C6 H6=4@>6 3FE 2C6 2D<65 E@ C68:DE6C 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iw@>6#6DE@C2E:@?tG6?Eo8>2:=]4@>Qmw@>6#6DE@C2E:@?tG6?Eo8>2:=]4@>k^2m]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla? Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes How did Virginia Tech football grade in its win at Clemson? Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech kAmkDEC@?8m!{p}%\qp$ts r~~zx}v $rw~~{k^DEC@?8m] ~? |@?52J[ }@G] h[ 2E eib_ A>[ 2 7C66 A=2?E\32D65 4@@<:?8 D49@@= H:== 36 96=5 2E E96 (JE96G:==6 $sp r9FC49[ `e__ r92A>2? #5] %96 D49@@= H:== 7@4FD @? =62C?:?8 H2JD E@ AC6G6?E[ C6G6CD6[ 2?5^@C :>AC@G6 AC6\5:236E6D 2?5 EJA6 xx 5:236E6D @?6 3:E6 2E 2 E:>6 :? 2 D:>A=6 H2J] %9:D >@?E9 7@@5 D2>A=6D H:== 7@4FD @? 9@=:52J 42DD6C@=6D] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E y@J2 r=6G6=2?5 2E afe\e`f\agfd]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mu&|r u~~s !p}%#* $rwts&{tk^DEC@?8mi u:CDE &?:E65 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49[``d $] r9FC49 $E] :? |2C:@?[ H:== 9@=5 :ED 7@@5 A2?ECJ @? E96 7@FCE9 %F6D52J 7C@> `\c A]>] y2?F2CJ E9C@F89 ~4E@36C 2?5 @? E96 E9:C5 %F6D52J 7C@> `\c A]>] :? }@G6>36C 2?5 s646>36C] s2E6D 2C6 }@G6>36C `f 2?5 s646>36C `d] ':D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>2C:@?7F>4]@C8Qm>2C:@?7F>4]@C8k^2m E@ 4964< 23@FE D4965F=6 492?86D]k^Am Send your church event announcements to Stephanie at sportern@smythnews.com. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion…