Kayaker missing in Saltville found by new water rescue team Stephanie Porter-Nichols Staff Sep 13, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 On its first official callout, the Washington County Water Rescue Team searched for a missing kayaker on the North Fork of the Holston in the early morning hours of Tuesday. 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