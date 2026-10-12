Richdale makes delivery to governor Oct 12, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Wytheville pumpkins were delivered to the executive mansion in Richmond. Submitted photo The governor and her husband speak with the Crowgey family after a delivery of pumpkins. Submitted photo Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wytheville-grown pumpkins made their way to Richmond and the executive mansion last week.kAmv@G] p3:82:= $A2?36C86C 2?5 7:CDE 86?E=6>2? p52> $A2?36C86C H6=4@>65 2 56=:G6CJ 7C@> #:4952=6 u2C> @A6C2E65 3J E96 rC@H86J 72>:=J] #:4952=6 :D 2 7:7E9\86?6C2E:@? 72C>]k^AmkAm%96 AF>A<:? 56=:G6CJ :D 2? 2??F2= EC25:E:@? @C82?:K65 3J E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6 2?5 r@?DF>6C $6CG:46D 2?5 E96 ':C8:?:2 !F>A<:? vC@H6CD’ pDD@4:2E:@? 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