Input sought on One Wytheville 2040 Oct 23, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If a Town can dream big and create a vision board for who it wants to be, what it values and what it prioritizes, what would that look like?kAm%92E G:D:@? 3@2C5 H@F=5 36 E96 =@42=:EJ 4@>AC696?D:G6 A=2?] |2?52E65 3J E96 DE2E6[ 6G6CJ =@42=:EJ :? ':C8:?:2 >FDE 5C27E 2 4@>AC696?D:G6 A=2?] %96 =2DE 4@>AC696?D:G6 A=2? H2D 5C27E65 @G6C `_ J62CD 28@ :? a_`b]k^AmkAmx? a_ad[ %@H? =6256CD 56E6C>:?65 :E H2D E:>6 7@C 2 ?6H A=2? 2?5 DE277 3682? H@C< @? E96 ?6H ~?6 (JE96G:==6 a_c_ !=2? :? y2?F2CJ @7 a_ae] ~G6C E96 =2DE `_ >@?E9D E96 %@H? @7 (JE96G:==6 92D F?56C8@?6 2 9:DE@C:4 A=2??:?8 677@CE E@ 4C62E6 2 7C2>6H@C< 7@C E96 7FEFC6 @7 E96 %@H?] p7E6C >@?E9D @7 4:G:4 6?8286>6?E 6I6C4:D6D[ 42C67F= DEF5:6D[ 2?5 52E2 4@==64E:@?[ E96 %@H? :D C625J E@ F?G6:= E96 G:D:@? DE2E6>6?E[ A=2??:?8 E96>6D[ EC2?DA@CE2E:@? AC:@C:E:6D[ 62C=J 5C27E DEC2E68:6D[ 2?5 7FEFC6 =2?5 FD6 >2A E92E H:== 8F:56 (JE96G:==6 @G6C E96 ?6IE 564256]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Was it her plane? Amelia Earhart expedition reveals what it found Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum LL Cool J finds a new place to ply his ‘NCIS’ skills Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award kAmx7 J@F =:G6[ H@C<[ @C A=2J :? (JE96G:==6[ 2EE6?5 E96 r@>>F?:EJ x?AFE ~A6? w@FD6 |66E:?8 @? %9FCD52J[ }@G] d 7C@> d E@ f A]]>[ 2E E96 (JE96G:==6 |66E:?8 r6?E6C[ bbb r@>>F?:EJ q@F=6G2C5[ (JE96G:==6[ ':C8:?:2] %96 6G6?E :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4] tG6CJ A6CD@?’D A2CE:4:A2E:@? 2?5 :?AFE :D G2=F65 2?5 H6=4@>65]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ E96 >66E:?8[ E96 E@H? :D 9@DE:?8 2 AF3=:4 H63D:E6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^6?8286<9]>JD@4:2=A:?A@:?E]4@>^@?6\HJE96G:==6Qm9EEADi^^6?8286<9]>JD@4:2=A:?A@:?E]4@>^@?6\HJE96G:==6k^2m E@ <66A C6D:56?ED :?7@C>65 @7 E96 ~?6 (JE96G:==6 a_c_ A=2?] x?E6C6DE65 A6CD@?D 42? G:D:E E9:D H63D:E6 E@ G:6H E96 FA52E65 4@?E6?E[ DF3>:E 4@>>6?ED[ 2?5 7@==@H E96 AC@8C6DD @7 E96 A=2?]k^Am kAmx?5:G:5F2=D H9@ >2J 92G6 2446DD:3:=:EJ 4@?46C?D @C E9@D6 H9@ 5@ ?@E 92G6 2446DD E@ 4@>AFE6CD @C 5:8:E2= 4@?E6?E >2J 4@?E24E t=2:?6 w@=6E@?[ pDD:DE2?E %@H? |2?286C^s:C64E@C @7 !=2??:?8 2E afe\aab\bbda @C k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i6=2:?6]9@=6E@?oHJE96G:==6]@C8Qm6=2:?6]9@=6E@?oHJE96G:==6]@C8k^2m H9@ 42? 2DD:DE H:E9 2?J BF6DE:@?D @C 4@?46C?D C6=2E65 E@ E96 ~?6 (JE96G:==6 a_c_ AC@;64E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week.