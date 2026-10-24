Virginia's historical highway markers connect travelers to the stories behind the road Oct 24, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most people have probably driven past one of Virginia’s distinctive silver and black historical markers without realizing just how much history is waiting to be discovered along the road.kAm(:E9 >@C6 E92? a[f__ 9:DE@C:42= 9:89H2J >2C<6CD 24C@DD E96 4@>>@?H62=E9[ ':C8:?:2 92D @?6 @7 E96 ?2E:@?’D =2C86DE 4@==64E:@?D @7 C@25D:56 9:DE@C:42= D:8?D 2?5 E96 @=56DE DE2E6 9:DE@C:42= >2C<6C AC@8C2> :? E96 4@F?ECJ] %96 w:89H2J |2C<6C !C@8C2> :D >2?2865 4@@A6C2E:G6=J 3J E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 w:DE@C:4 #6D@FC46D Wsw#X 2?5 E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@? 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':C8:?:2 E9C@F89 E96 C6DE @7 E9:D J62C[ G:D:E 'pad_]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week.