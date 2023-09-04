It was a surreal feeling being back in the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville for the first time as a professional reviewer in 16 years.

On Aug. 25, I saw a show there I have been trying to see for ages. When my wife and I were engaged in New York City in 2010, Million Dollar Quartet had just hit Broadway. Seven years later, I had tickets to see it at Abingdon’s Barter Theatre when my van’s wheelchair lift broke down. Finally getting to see the musical based on an impromptu jam session with rock and roll forefathers Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins was truly a full-circle moment for me.

As simply as it can be stated, if the spirits of these late musical icons exist in this world today, they are thriving in the four young men who portrayed them on the Wytheville stage that evening. These gentlemen are not impersonators. They are incredible talents in their own right, each of them possessing their own star power. All four of these guys are the whole package in terms of acting, singing, dancing and playing a vast array of instruments.

Nicholas Landmesser is particularly incredible as Jerry Lee Lewis, especially when it comes to his piano playing. I understand that the piano is not even his strongpoint. If his guitar-playing beats it, I can’t imagine what it must be to behold such talent. For me, Wohlfahrt Haus newcomer Carter Crosby shone the brightest of all with his electrifying presence as Carl Perkins. Matching the brilliance of his metallic red electric guitar, which he shredded effortlessly while duck-walking better than Chuck Berry through numbers like “Blue Suede Shoes” and “My Babe,” Crosby dropped to his knees while wailing on his guitar. This consistently drew screams of approval from the nearly sold-out audience. So did the incredible riffs and wild enthusiasm of Landmesser, which directly channeled his alter ego. He also perfectly captured Lewis’ inner moral conflict, between the evangelical prophet and salacious rock and roller, both of which were “The Killer.”

Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley are two of the most imitated figures in American popular culture. However, the respective portrayals offered by Jonathon Scott Roth and Hunter La Salle are anything but parodies. Roth is hardened, darker and has a deep voice like Cash, serving as more of a mentoring big brother to the other three younger, more flamboyant members of the quartet. Though La Salle may not be the mirror image of the King of Rock and Roll in sight or sound, which no one could replicate, he possessed the slickness and charisma that only the most iconic of entertainers can muster. All four had that electrifying stage presence that resurrects the hysterical excitement that rock and roll brought with it during its inception nearly seven decades ago.

Sam Phillips (Matthew Frusher) knew that these four men, all Southern boys just like me, were something special. The only difference between them and me was that they possessed equal levels of unprecedented talent that conceived a musical genre lasting far beyond their lifetime. As Phillips recalls how he gave each of them their start, he struggles with feelings of abandonment as they expand their careers without justly reciprocating their mentor. Tensions run high in moments where Perkins fires at Presley for covering his “Blue Suede Shoes” on The Ed Sullivan Show and erroneously receiving credit for the song as a result.

Each of the four legends have an opportunity to shine on their own. We hear “I Walk the Line” and “Folsom Prison Blues” from Cash and “That’s All Right, Mama,” and “Hound Dog” from Presley. It almost seems like Lewis is left out in the cold until everyone relents to hear his latest record, “Great Balls of Fire.” His “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” is saved for the encore, just after we hear a haunting recording from the real 1956 session of the quartet singing “Down by the Riverside,” which the Wohlfahrt Haus quartet performed acapella on stage. That number and other gospel songs such as “Peace in the Valley,” served as the centerpiece of the entire production. Drum virtuoso Gage Freeman, whose tip of the hat to me made my night, was flawless as drummer W. S. "Fluke" Holland. Bassist Jared Vaughn was excellent as Carl Perkins’s brother Jay. A fictional character, Dyanne, is also in the play, based on Presley’s girlfriend at the time, Marilyn Evans. Cora Mae Hassberger even sang a couple of songs as Dyanne.

I'm especially grateful for my friend George Bailey. He made this wonderful evening for my family and me possible. A superbly talented master of the theater both in front and behind the curtain, George is finally at the top of the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater ladder after 22 years, in a long-time-coming move certain to keep our hometown entertainment venue thriving as it never has before for the next quarter-century. As it was in the beginning, he still wears every hat from artistic director to server, host, and in this particular play, set design and costumes, the latter role of which he shared with his youngest daughter Piper. The set design was amazing and looked exactly as though we were in the tiny studio of Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, on December 4, 1956. The costumes were equally enthralling, particularly the glittery sequence jackets worn by La Salle and Landmesser during the finale. George gave us our very first experience at the Wohlfahrt Haus as a family and my little girl's first ever trip to Wohlfahrt Haus. The highlight of her evening was catching the attention of Landmesser during his finale number, whose audible acknowledgment was the highlight of her evening.

"I see you out there, darlin’," he called to her.

During this unforgettable evening, we also enjoyed a fabulous meal of pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, corn on the cob, homemade rolls, pita chips with nacho cheese dip and strawberry shortcake a la mode with whipped cream. We are very grateful and hope to return soon.