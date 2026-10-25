Saltville home lost to fire SPorter Oct 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 The fire consumed this portion of the single-wide mobile home. Photo courtesy of Chilhowie Fire-EMS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter This weekend, a Saltville family lost their home to fire.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ $2=EG:==6 u:C6 r9:67 qCJ2? {J?49[ 9:D 56A2CE>6?E H2D 5:DA2E4965 E@ 2 DECF4EFC6 7:C6 :? E96 c__ 3=@4< @7 !@DDF> w@==@H #@25] &A@? 2CC:G2=[ E96 7:C67:89E6CD 7@F?5 2 D:?8=6\H:56 >@3:=6 9@>6 H:E9 962GJ D>@<6 2?5 D@>6 7:C6 G:D:3=6]k^AmkAm{J?49 D2:5 E96 @44FA2?ED 925 >256 :E @FE D276=J]k^AmkAm%96 49:67 D2:5 E96 56A2CE>6?E :D ?@E DFC6 9@H E96 3=2K6 DE2CE65] w@H6G6C[ 96 D2:5 E96 C6D:56?E 36=:6G65 E92E E96J >:89E 92G6 =67E 4=@E9:?8 ?62C 2? 6=64EC:42= @FE=6E]k^Am kAm%96 7:C6 G6?E65 @? E96 324< D:56 @7 E96 DECF4EFC6 H:E9 4C6HD 6?E6C:?8 E96 9@>6 2?5 6IE:?8F:D9:?8 :E[ {J?49 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Was it her plane? Amelia Earhart expedition reveals what it found Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Somic expansion approved by town Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally Arch Manning’s Texas experiment is failing. Is a breakup next? | Opinion kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ E96 $2=EG:==6 56A2CE>6?E[ >F=E:A=6 286?4:6D 96=A65 7:89E E96 23@FE 7:C6[ :?4=F5:?8 r9:=9@H:6 u:C6\t|$[ E96 p5H@=76 '@=F?E66C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E[ $>JE9 r@F?EJ u:C6\#6D4F6[ E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46[ 2?5 E96 $2=EG:==6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 p>6C:42? #65 rC@DD 2DD:DE65 E96 5:DA=2465 72>:=J]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but…