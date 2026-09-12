Foundation for the Advancement of Southern and Southwest Virginia hires new executive director Sep 12, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Deb Gosney SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Foundation for the Advancement of Southern and Southwest Virginia has selected Deb Gosney to serve as its first executive director.kAmQ%9:D 7@F?52E:@? 92D 2? :>A@CE2?E C@=6 E@ A=2J :? 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