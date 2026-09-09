Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Sep 9, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ s2H? %9@>AD@? @? $6AE] `e 2?5 |JC2 q2F>82C5?6C @? $6AE] `g]k^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ #:492C5 2?5 uC2? |@D=6J @? $6AE] `dj y2D@? 2?5 %:772?J s6=A @? $6AE] `fj v2CJ 2?5 $2>2?E92 #6646 @? $6AE] a_]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? 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Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever VMI's 70-point margin of defeat eclipsed a 67-0 loss to Cincinnati in 1953. Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers The guardian angel of this region’s cemeteries: That’s how Anna Leigh DeBord described Charlie Barnette to a group gathered in Marion’s oldest…