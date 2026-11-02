Northwood rip through Tigers Nov 2, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dawson Prater and Brody Waddle picked off passes and returned them for touchdowns in the second quarter and that helped the Northwood Panthers pick up their first win over Honaker since 1989.kAm}@CE9H@@5 Wf\aX H2D 4=:?8:?8 E@ 2 `c\f =625 H96? !C2E6C :?E6C46AE65 2 A2DD 2?5 C2? :E 324< c` J2C5D 7@C 2 E@F495@H? H:E9 aidf =67E :? E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C]k^AmkAm(255=6 7@==@H65 D9@CE=J E96C627E6C H:E9 2 f`\J2C5 A:4<\D:I H:E9 d` E:4<D C6>2:?:?8 @? E96 7:CDE\92=7 4=@4< 2D E96 !2?E96CD E@@< 2 4@>>2?5:?8 =625[ 8@:?8 @? 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The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use.