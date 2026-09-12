Virginia Department of Health backs vaccine recommendations for respiratory virus season Sep 12, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With respiratory virus season approaching, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) endorses recently released vaccine recommendations from leading medical associations.kAm'sw C64@>>6?5D E92E 49:=5C6? 2?5 25F=ED 2C6 G244:?2E65 :? 244@C52?46 H:E9 E96 a_ae\a_af C6DA:C2E@CJ G244:?2E:@? C64@>>6?52E:@?D 7C@> E96 p>6C:42? p4256>J @7 !65:2EC:4D Wpp!X[ E96 p>6C:42? p4256>J @7 u2>:=J !9JD:4:2?D Wppu!X[ E96 p>6C:42? r@==686 @7 ~3DE6EC:4:2?D 2?5 vJ?64@=@8:DED Wpr~vX[ 2?5 E96 x?764E:@FD s:D62D6D $@4:6EJ @7 p>6C:42 Wxs$pX] 'sw 6?4@FC286D 962=E942C6 AC@G:56CD E@ 5C2H @? E96:C 4=:?:42= EC2:?:?8 2?5 AC@76DD:@?2= ;F58>6?E[ 2=@?8 H:E9 E96 =2E6DE 6G:56?46 2?5 D4:6?E:7:4 :?7@C>2E:@?[ H96? E2=<:?8 H:E9 A2E:6?ED[ A2C6?ED[ 2?5 42C68:G6CD]k^Am kAm%96D6 C6DA:C2E@CJ G:CFD G244:?6D 2C6 usp\2AAC@G65[ 3FE 2G2:=23:=:EJ >2J G2CJ 2D @C56C:?8 2?5 5:DEC:3FE:@? 4@?E:?F6] 'sw C64@>>6?5D 4964<:?8 H:E9 J@FC 962=E942C6 AC@G:56C :? E96 4@>:?8 H66<D 7@C G244:?6 2G2:=23:=:EJ] k^Am People are also reading… Smyth man accused of forging military document Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown Virginia Tech football fans enthused about new coach, new season No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together 3 takeaways from James Franklin’s debut win at Virginia Tech Sacred ground: In his search, Barnette teaches others to care for cemeteries, grave markers James Franklin delivers in debut as Virginia Tech routs VMI Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir How to watch Virginia football's Week 2 tilt vs. Norfolk State Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again kAmr=:?:4:2?D 2?5 E96 AF3=:4 42? 2446DD E96D6 C64@>>6?52E:@?D 2E E96 'sw H63D:E6 @C 2E 2 ?6H 5:8:E2= C6D@FC46 9F3 56G6=@A65 3J E96 p>6C:42? |65:42= pDD@4:2E:@? Wp|pX :? 4@==23@C2E:@? H:E9 E96 '244:?6 x?E68C:EJ !C@;64E W'x!X] %96 C6D@FC46 96=AD A2E:6?ED 2?5 962=E942C6 AC@G:56CD 3J 4@?D@=:52E:?8 D4:6?E:7:4[ 6G:56?46\32D65 G244:?2E:@? C64@>>6?52E:@?D 7@C E96 FA4@>:?8 C6DA:C2E@CJ G:CFD D62D@?] k^Am kAm“#6DA:C2E@CJ G:CFD6D =:<6 7=F[ r~'xs\`h[ 2?5 #$' 244@F?E 7@C E6?D @7 E9@FD2?5D @7 G:D:ED E@ FC86?E 42C6 2?5 6>6C86?4J C@@>D :? ':C8:?:2 6249 J62C[” D2:5 $E2E6 w62=E9 r@>>:DD:@?6C sC] r2>6C@? (633] “(9:=6 E96D6 G:CFD6D 42? 27764E 2?J@?6[ E96J 42? 36 6DA64:2==J D6C:@FD 7@C @=56C 25F=ED[ A6@A=6 =:G:?8 H:E9 49C@?:4 4@?5:E:@?D[ 2?5 E9@D6 H9@ 42??@E 36 G244:?2E65[ :?4=F5:?8 @FC J@F?86DE :?72?ED] %96 36DE H2J E@ AC@E64E J@FCD6=7 2?5 E9@D6 2C@F?5 J@F :D E@ DE2J FA E@ 52E6 @? C64@>>6?565 G244:?2E:@?D] 'sw 6?4@FC286D ':C8:?:2?D E@ E2=< H:E9 E96:C 962=E942C6 AC@G:56C 23@FE H9:49 G244:?6D 2C6 C64@>>6?565 7@C E96>]”k^Am kAm%96 'sw FC865 A6@A=6 H:E9 BF6DE:@?D 23@FE G244:?6D @C G244:?6\AC6G6?E23=6 5:D62D6D E@ E2=< E@ 2 962=E942C6 AC@G:56C @C 4@?E24E E96:C =@42= 962=E9 56A2CE>6?E 7@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Having heard good and bad about data centers, a citizen asked members of the Board of Supervisors if they would put their name and seat behind… 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever VMI's 70-point margin of defeat eclipsed a 67-0 loss to Cincinnati in 1953. Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown James Franklin isn’t resorting to pulling up bulletin board material to get Virginia Tech ready for Saturday’s noon contest against Old Domini…