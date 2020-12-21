Help on hold: Southwest Virginia mental health patients, law enforcement see marathon wait times on detention orders

In early September, one patient became upset with the wait, demanded to be transported to a facility and then began damaging property in Smyth County Community Hospital's emergency department, according to police accounts.

“Anybody's going to get agitated after sitting in the ER for 20-plus hours,” Sheriff Shuler said. “I mean, I get aggravated waiting in line for an amusement park ride. I can't imagine being these people who are just trying to get help. We can swap off, we can change shifts, we can give deputies a break, but that person is sitting there the entire time. Hospital staff change over and we change over, but that person is there the whole time. It's heartbreaking.”

And it's not a reasonable burden for patients to shoulder, Clair said.

“Imagine if I approached you and said, 'I've got a warrant for your arrest,' and I took you into custody and transported you to a processing center where I questioned you about the aforementioned crime and when I was all done, I left you handcuffed to a bench for 33 hours,” Clair said. “If this was happening in a criminal process, people would be extremely upset. It would be viewed as a tragedy and a clear civil rights violation. But, when it happens in a mental health crisis, we seem to gloss over it.”