Smyth sheriff, town chiefs seek more accessible care for crisis patients amid pandemic

Cunningham noted that state hospitals' high census levels have been exacerbated by the rise in COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia and across the commonwealth.

“SWVMHI staff are working tirelessly to turn out discharges just as quickly as new admissions are brought in to the facility,” she said. “At the same time, it is important to remember that facility staff are also working hard to maintain infection control measures against COVID-19, and this can increase the time that it takes to both turn out discharges and find beds for new admissions.”

In a previous statement, Cunningham said, “DBHDS is working through existing discharge processes and engaging in specialized actions to facilitate discharge; however these tremendous efforts have not been enough to reverse the increasing census trends.”

The law requiring state hospitals to admit patients under TDOs was designed to ensure that psychiatric beds are always available to people in mental health crisis. It also extended the duration of TDOs and ECOs to help ensure those orders do not expire before beds can be located, but the recent delays in placements bring that concern to mind once more.