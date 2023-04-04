The indictment of a third man charged in the burglary of the Floyd Jewelry Store was unsealed Monday as he was appointed counsel.

Jonathan Morgan Flowers of Ocala, FL, is charged with burglary, burglary conspiracy, destruction of more than $1,000 of property damages, sale of stolen property of more than $1,000, grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.

The charges stem from the attack on the Floyd Jewelry Store in the Autoville complex at 610 E. Main St. on June 24.

A store surveillance video showed two men breaking into the store, where they smashed the glass doors and display cabinets and scooped up watches, jewelry and other items before fleeing.

Store owner Sarah Sowers said at least $40,000 worth of merchandise was lost.

J. Flowers was arrested by sheriff’s deputies when he was released over the weekend from prison in North Carolina, where he was serving a short term from a burglary in Rockingham.

He is considered a leader of the three-man crew, which is suspected of committing other burglaries up and down the East Coast this year.

He is now in the New River Valley Jail in Dublin with the two other defendants, Sean Tyler Flowers of Dana, FL, and Dale Louie Bennett of Tallahassee.

J. Flowers’ court date will be set on April 25 in Circuit Court.

Other matters discussed in Floyd County Circuit Court on April 3:

Brooke Rene Fortune of Pulaski was sent to prison for a year for violating her existing probation on a conviction of possession of crystal meth.

Amanda Katherine Davis of Roanoke sentenced to 10 days in jail for failing to appear at an earlier hearing. She also was given a six-month suspended sentence for interfering with property rights in a case that goes back of Aug. 4, 2021.

Laurie Ellen West of Copper Hill entered a plea on a charge of writing a bad check of less than $1,000 and was given a 24-month suspended sentence and placed on unsupervised probation.

Several other cases were continued.