Robertson guilty on all charges, jury finds

Thomas J. Robertson, 49, was convicted April 11 of six federal crimes for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots that shutdown America’s government. Robertson is a 1991 graduate of Floyd County High School.

“TJ was a character,” said one classmate, who asked not to be names. “He was always into unusual and strange things.”

Another classmate remembered Robertson and others bringing some homemade “pop guns” to school to show them off.

Both classmates said Robertson was into guns.

After high school, Robertson served four years in the U.S. Army, serving in Iraq. Later, as a police officer in Rocky Mount of nearby Franklin County, he became active on social media as a right-wing activist.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Robertson and fellow then-Rocky Mounty Officer Jacob Fracker, 30, entered the Capitol.

“We actually attacked the Capitol,” he said on Facebook. “CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business. The Right IN ONE DAY took the … US Capitol. Keep poking us. We were stomping on the roof of their safe room chanting. WHO’S HOUSE, our HOUSE!”

The verdict on April 11 came after about 12 hours of deliberation and two days in federal court in Washington, D.C., where Robertson was just the second of more than 750 Donald Trump supporters charged in the insurrection to face a jury.

In her closing arguments April 8, Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower referred to one of many Facebook posts by Robertson, who wrote that a legitimate republic stands on four boxes — the soap box, the ballot box, the jury box and the cartridge box — and that the time had come for an armed revolution.

“Despite the defendant’s best efforts to derail democracy that day, we are here today, at the jury box,” Berkower said.

The prosecutor pointed to a “mountain of evidence” presented during the trial that showed how Robertson obstructed a special session of Congress that was meeting on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify the results of an election won by President Joe Biden.

The guilty verdicts were delivered about 5:30 p.m. Monday on all charges in a six-count indictment. Robertson was charged with obstructing a special session of Congress, impeding police, entering a restricted area and two counts of disorderly conduct. The sixth charge accused Robertson of destroying his cellphone — which held incriminating evidence against him — shortly after learning that he would be arrested.

“It was a dark day in America,” defense attorney Mark Rollins said of the insurrection.

However, Rollins argued there was no evidence to show that Robertson impeded police officers with a large wooden stick, saying it was used only as a walking stick after the U.S. Army veteran was wounded by enemy fire in Afghanistan about 10 years ago.

One of the Metropolitan Police Department officers testified that he was struck by the stick. Metropolitan Police Department officers were assisting Capitol Police in trying to turn back a mob that vastly outnumbered them.

But Rollins argued that it could have happened inadvertently in the confusion and chaos that existed as the mass of rioters pushed their way into the Capitol building as members of Congress were being evacuated.

Prosecutors countered that Robertson was not charged with assault, but rather with simply using the stick in an effort to impede police.

As a police officer, Robertson received training in the use of batons and was well aware of what was doing, Berkower said, pointing to a surveillance photo that showed him holding the stick diagonally across his chest as he approached the Capitol’s west side.

“Everyone knows that sometimes a stick is just a stick,” she told the jury. “But everyone also knows that a stick in the right hands can be a weapon.”

As for the other charges that Robertson faced, Rollins conceded that there was enough evidence to convict Robertson on two of six counts: That he engaged in disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol and again inside the building.

Yet Robertson’s actions were limited to participating in the insurrection; he did not engage in any physical violence or property damage, his attorney argued.

There was no evidence that Robertson was involved in extremist groups, such as the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys, who are suspected of planning the uprising and taking a more active role.

Rollins asked the jury not to lump his client into the “insane” actions of other members of the horde that day. “You have to feel bad for the officers, because some of the people had absolutely no common sense that day,” he said.

The government contended that individual members of the throng acted as a whole.

In making that argument, Berkower cited the testimony of Jacob Fracker, a colleague of Robertson in the Rocky Mount Police Department who accompanied him to Washington to hear Trump speak at a rally and then joined him in storming the Capitol after the president encouraged his followers to “fight like hell.”

Although there was no clearly stated goal of the uprising, Fracker said that it was understood as the huge crowd gathered. He compared it to two sports cars revving their engines while side-by-side at a red light. There is an unspoken agreement that when the light turns green, he said, there will be a race.

The 30-year-old — who testified against the man he once considered a father figure — pleaded guilty March 18 in an agreement with prosecutors that could result in a more lenient punishment when he is sentenced later.

Both men were fired from their police jobs shortly after they were arrested Jan. 13, 2021.

The case was closely watched in Franklin County, where far more voters supported Trump than Biden in 2020. Many there learned of the case when Bridgette Craighead, a community organizer, shared a photograph she saw on Facebook of Robertson and Fracker inside the Capitol.

“I don’t know what they planned when they went up there,” Craighead said Monday evening. “But when things started going bad, they should have been part of the solution instead of the problem.”

In opening statements to the jury last week, defense attorney Camille Wagner said Robertson’s only goal in entering the Capitol was to find Fracker, who had become separated in the pandemonium, and then to leave peacefully.

But once they reunited inside, Berkower said, the two men celebrated the takeover of the seat of U.S. government — at one point posing for a selfie photograph in front of a statue in the vaulted Crypt, with Fracker flashing an obscene gesture at the camera.

“This was a victory lap,” she said, reminding the jury how Robertson “gleefully” banged his stick on the floor in cadence with chants by the crowd. They left only when police regained control of the Capitol, she said.

It was Robertson who decided to travel to Washington on Jan. 6, recruiting Fracker and one of his neighbors to ride with him, evidence showed. Then a sergeant with the police department, Robertson knew what he was going to do “before he left this driveway,” loading the car’s truck with three gas masks, military food rations, water and his walking stick, Berkower said.

Much of the prosecution’s case consisted of statements the defendant made on Facebook and other online forums.

Robertson was jailed in July for violating the conditions of his bond by ordering about 35 assault-style firearms online, he posted this message to a gun rights forum:

“They are trying to teach us a lesson. They have. But it’s definitely not the intended lesson. I have learned that if you peacefully protest that you will be arrested, fired, be put on a no-fly list, have your name smeared and address released by the FBI so every loon in the U.S. can send you hate mail,” he wrote, according to a motion made by prosecutors to revoke his bond.

“I have learned very well that if you dip your toe into the Rubicon ... cross it. Cross it hard and violent and play for all the marbles.”

Doug Thompson contributed to this report for The Floyd Press

This article was first published online by The Roanoke Times on April 11, 2022.