Marion police chief outlines active shooter plans

In the wake recent mass shootings at an elementary school in Texas and at a grocery store in New York, Marion’s police chief discussed his department’s active shooter response with residents and council members at last Tuesday's council meeting.

An active shooter situation, Chief John Clair explained, is treated much differently than any other situation the police department would handle. In any other situation, the goal is to deescalate and avoid violence.

But, “Active shooter response is incredibly fast, incredibly dynamic, incredibly violent, right? It’s drive to the threat, shoot the person, that’s what it is.”

According to reports, police handling the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas waited more than an hour before entering the school, despite pleas for help from students inside calling 911. All Marion officers, Clair said, are trained to swiftly confront the threat during an active shooting.

Details about the Uvalde response are still surfacing, but while no after action report exists yet, Clair said he could surmise that leadership and communication issues contributed to what many view as a botched police response.

That’s where additional training at the top of the police department comes in.

Over the last few years, continued leadership training has been emphasized for Marion Police Department’s command staff. Clair and the department’s second-in-command, Lt. Rusty Hamm, just wrapped up a FEMA emergency management training program and will soon finish up additional leadership training through FBI LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.) Clair also recently traveled to Quantico to complete the National Command Course offered by the FBI and Hamm is scheduled to participate in an exercise program on complex coordinated attacks that will have a focus on active shooters.

“What I’m saying is that we’re trying to become better leaders administratively and tactically, to make sure that we’re making the best set of decisions that we can,” Clair said.

According to a recent NPR report looking at mass shootings at schools over the last two decades, confusion among first responders when multiple agencies are involved is a common theme, including on which agency is leading the charge.

Clair said his department is prepared to take on either a primary or secondary role in active shooter response. He’s discussed response plans with officials at Emory & Henry’s School of Health Sciences, where the PD would serve as the primary agency, and officers are prepared to serve in a secondary capacity to the sheriff’s office should an active shooter situation occur at one of the public schools in the town.

Clair noted that the sheriff’s office staffs all county schools with school resource officers. “And so that SRO would be the first one there, whatever deputy that’s probably nearby will be the second one there. We’ll be the third or fourth or fifth or tenth people there. So, we will either be able to do that active, initial response, or while all that’s happening, we’ll be able to pick up some of those secondary roles to free up the primary agency.”

He said things like family reunification areas and perimeter control are things that sometimes fall through the cracks in such intense and fast-past scenarios. Having secondary agencies to pick up those tasks can help the primary agency keep its focus on the threat.

Clair noted that the sheriff’s office, which has a 10-person tactical team, was likely doing much of the same planning and training as Marion’s police. The two agencies will together participate in high-intensity, full-combat training in the near future, he said.

“We’re going to break doors, it’s going to cost money,” Clair said. “We’re going to break things and we’re going to practice breaching and responding.”

Some patrol cars area already equipped with breaching equipment, with enough for each shift to have at least one breaching tool, Clair previously explained. He’s since requested the town equip every patrol vehicle with breaching tools.

He said officers will get inside a building to confront a threat at any cost.

“If we have to hit the side of the school with a school bus to make a hole, that’s what we’ll do,” he said “We’re going to get in.”

In response to a question about officer integrity and resolution from a citizen who recently moved to Marion, Clair explained that the Marion Police Department has the most extensive hiring process in the county, with another officer adding that it’s the most extensive in the region. That process, Clair said, includes a psychological examination, a polygraph test and an extensive background check. He also pointed to the department’s final interview question which asks, “Do you understand that the basic job of a police officer in its worst scenario is to respond to violent scenarios and apply superior violence, yes or no.”

“And that answer’s got to be ‘yes,’” he said, while also reiterating that that kind of aggressiveness would be career-ending in any other scenario.

“I’ll tell you that we’ve got 21 people in our law enforcement agency who do an excellent job trying to police and be a part of the community and I can’t imagine any of them are going to falter in those scenarios.”

Clair also pointed to the department’s efforts at becoming an accredited law enforcement agency, which he said holds the department to a level of “exterior accountability.”

Last year, the Marion Police Department cleared its first hurdle in becoming accredited after it passed a mock policy assessment conducted by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

The PD was scheduled for its final assessment earlier this year, but put the assessment on hold after Accreditation Manager Amber Eades’ husband was diagnosed with leukemia in March.

At the time, Eades needed to be out for a long period of time and Clair said he did not want to proceed with the assessment without her after all the work she’d put in on the effort.

On Tuesday, Eades said the department passed a second mock assessment and was looking at a final assessment date in mid-July.

Clair said he hoped all the training and accreditation efforts PD staff had put in would help build confidence in the town’s police department.

“I would hope that my track record over the last four years in the community would prove that I’m dedicated to being here and giving high-quality law enforcement services, and again, some of the most professional, really,” he said. “And, I know me saying that doesn’t really mean anything, but, I hope VLEPSC saying that means something, I hope FEMA saying that starts to mean something. I hope our track record of success starts to mean something.”